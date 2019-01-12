Mylene Paat signs new contract with Cignal HD Spikers

Mylene Paat will continue to be an imposing fixture at the opposite spiker position for the Cignal HD Spikers after signing an extension with the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 semifinalists. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The former Adamson Lady Falcon is coming off a year wherein she became a household name in Philippine volleyball. After getting an opportunity to play for the National Team by replacing an injured Ces Molina, Paat dazzled with impressive performances during the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia and the AVC Cup in Thailand. The pride of Pangasinan ended the year as the PSL AFC 2018’s best scorer by tallying a league-high 209 points in 13 games played.

The 5’11” lefty will continue to gain momentum from her breakthrough year together with AFC 2018’s second-leading scorer Rachel Anne Daquis, Honey Royse Tubino, and libero Jheck Dionela. The Cignal HD Spikers are the only semi-pro volleyball club that she has played for after initially signing with the club in 2016. Paat was also part of the Cignal squad that became co-champions with the Kobe Shinwa Women’s University team during the 2017 PSL Invitational Cup.

With the PSL Grand Prix 2019 roughly a month away, there is no official word yet regarding the reinforcements for the Edgar Barroga-coached squad.