MJ Phillips will play for Sta. Lucia in a month’s time

There is a good explanation why MJ Phillips has been left out of the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors’ roster for the PSL Grand Prix 2019 for now.

While the spiker has already returned to training with the Realtors, Phillips is still on her way to full recovery from injuries, according to head coach Babes Castillo.

“She has, to date, another five weeks of recovery and strengthening,” the mentor told Volleyverse.

Just last Sunday, Sta. Lucia launched its #rebuildtheLAND campaign where it focused on the mental recovery of its players following a winless run in last year’s PSL All-Filipino Conference.

Aside from Castillo, who succeeds former Sta. Lucia head coach George Pascua, volleybelles Amanda Villanueva, Andrea Marzan, Jhan Morano, and American import Casey Schoenlein have been introduced through the mini movie where Phillips appears in as well.

But when will Phillips, arguably Sta. Lucia’s most prolific local spiker, see action again?

“MJ will be seeing action this Grand Prix 2019. She is in the reserved list and and will be ready to be moved up approximately on March 12,” the former NU Lady Bulldogs mentor assured.

Aside from playing for the Lady Realtors, the Juniata College alumna is cleared to participate for the Philippine National team after securing the documents that prove her Filipino ancestry. She also a Filipino passport holder which makes her a bona fide citizen.

Sta. Lucia also tapped the services of American import Molly Lohman, former Ateneo Lady Eagle Ria Lo, former CSB Lady Blazer Rachel Anne Austero, and UE’s Juliet Catindig for the upcoming tournament which opens on February 16 at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City.

Returning for the Lady Realtors are Rubie De Leon, Micmic Laborte, Souzan Raslan, team captain Pamela Lastimosa, and Jhoana Maraguinot.

The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors are raring to bounce back from their dismal 2018 PSL AFC campaign. The first step in doing so would be a victory over the Generika Ayala Lifesavers when they clash on the 16th at 6 pm.