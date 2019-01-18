MJ Phillips is now a dual citizen

MJ Phillips of the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors is now a Filipino citizen. It was the Juniata College alum herself who shared the news earlier today via an Instagram story.

The document she is holding is an Identification Certificate from the Consulate of the Republic of the Philippines in Los Angeles. There’s a paragaph at the bottom part of the page (not seen above) which says that “Mar Jana Atina Phillips is a Citizen of the Republic of the Philippines”. The document was signed by Vice Consul Andrea Lynn Lazaro.

While is still sidelined from volleyball action due to injury, this document practically removes any obstacles of her donning the National Team colors. It remains to be seen though if she will attend in the NT tryouts on January 24 and 25 at the Arellano University gym in Taft Avenue.

The 23-year-old Phillips burst into the scene when she played for Team Philippines in the 2017 Princess Maja Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup in Sisaket, Thailand. She also suited up for the National Team training pool that competed in the 2018 PSL Invitational Tournament. Phillips missed the cut for the 2018 Asian Games and AVC Cup rosters.