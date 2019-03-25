MJ Perez set for F2 Logistics return to replace Perry

Help is on its way as a familiar face is set to return for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. Venezuelan open spiker Maria Jose Perez will suit up for the Ramil de Jesus-coached squad for the third time this PSL Grand Prix 2019.

The hard-hitting reinforcement will replace Rebecca Perry and will form an explosive tandem with two-time PSL Most Valuable Player Lindsay Stalzer. With the injuries to team captain Cha Cruz-Behag, Kim Dy, and Kim Fajardo plaguing the Cargo Movers, Pérez will definitely be a major boost to F2’s campaign especially that they are just a game behind the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters for the second seed.

It’s unsure as of now why the F2 Logistics management decided to bring back M16 for Perry. But Perry did post this on her Instagram stories days ago.

The 31-year-old Perez was named MVP when the Cargo Movers clinched the 2017 PSL Grand Prix championship. Kennedy Bryan was her co-reinforcement at that time and they defeated the Petron Blaze Spikers which had Stalzer and Hillary Hurley on the fold.

Perez also played for the Venezuelan National Team in the 2006 Central American and Carribean Games and the 2007 South American Championship. She started her professional volleyball career in 2008 with the Llanera de Toa Baja squad in the Puerto Rican Liga de Voleibol Superior Feminino. She also joined the Liiga Eura club in Finland later that year and played there until 2010.

She then brought her loaded spikes to the AEL Limassol team in Cyprus for the 2010-11 season. After which, she went back to Liiga Eura before spending the 2012-13 season with Stella ES Calais in France. Prior to her first stint in the Philippines, the 6′ 2″ open hitter also played for Manokwari Valeria Papua Barat and Jakarta Electric PLN in the Indonesian Proliga as well as for Academicas de Caracas in her home country.

MJ Pérez will play her first game back for the Cargo Movers against the Foton Tornadoes on March 28 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan. In the mean time, you can check some of her game highlights in this video courtesy of Volleyball Tambae.

