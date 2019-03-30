MJ Perez, F2 Logistics dominate Foton Tornadoes

With both teams having their former MVP’s back in the fold, it was the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers who came up with the straight-sets win against the Foton Tornadoes 28-26, 25-15, 25-23 in their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Both teams did not give an inch in the opening set as the Tornadoes started off strong with reinforcements Courtney Felinski and Milagros Collar leading the way with their 10 and five points, respectively, while the returning Jaja Santiago contributed five as well.

But the Cargo Movers will not just go down as Maria Jose Perez tallied seven points to complete F2’s comeback in the first set.

Alexine Cabanos did a better job in balancing F2’s attack in the second frame with nine excellent sets. That enabled all players who played for Coach Ramil De Jesus in that set to score at least two points each en route to capturing their second straight set.

It was a tight third set as the Tornadoes had made a good start courtesy of Collar, Felinski, and Santiago. However, Perez and Stalzer got much-needed help from the locals to nail their ninth win in the tournament.

Perez led the way for the Cargo Movers with 15 attacks and four blocks while Stalzer added 12 markers. Felinski led the Tornadoes with 18 followed by Collar with 14. Santiago scored nine points in her Philippine Superliga return after her stint in the Japanese V.League.

The Cargo Movers (9-3) will look to formalize their hold of second place as they go up against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. Meanwhile, the Tornadoes (1-11) will try to end their franchise-worse 11-game losing streak when they face the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. Both games will be played on April 2 at Filoil.

The Scores

F2 (3) – Perez 19, Stalzer 12, Galang 11, Maraño 10, Baron 10, Cabanos 0, Morente 0, Macandili (L)

Foton (0) – Felinski 18, Collar 14, Santiago 9, Aganon 4, Ortiz 3, Sy 1, Santiago-Manabat 1, Reyes (L)