Michelle Morente’s inclusion to F2 Logistics roster puts abrupt end to her UAAP career

De La Salle University Lady Spikers fans were hoping to see Michelle Morente play her first and only season of women’s indoor volleyball for the green and white in UAAP Season 81. But such will not be the case as the utility spiker was placed in the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers roster for the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

Her inclusion to the roster of the three-time PSL champions mean that the former Ateneo Lady Eagle has exhausted her eligibility in playing collegiate volleyball. But before this development, she joined the Lady Spikers in their Baguio training camp last month.

Why has her UAAP eligibility ran out?

Morente first suited up for the Lady Eagles during Seasons 76 and 77. Then, she was deemed ineligible to play in Season 78 which doesn’t count against her years of eligibility. She played for Ateneo again in Season 79 before being declared ineligible again for Season 80. That’s three playing years in Katipunan, two of which are championship runs under Coach Tai Bundit.

But her residency in UAAP Season 80 due to her transfer from Ateneo to La Salle counts toward her playing years. Thus, Season 81 would be her last run in collegiate volleyball. Her silver-medal finish with Tin Tiamzon in the beach volleyball tournament means that she has used the maximum five years that the UAAP allows. By skipping the women’s indoor volleyball tournament which will start on February 16, her UAAP career comes to a sudden end.

The Cargo Movers need her more

Having her in the De La Salle roster would create a logjam in their spiker’s rotation. Likewise, DLSU and F2 Logistics head coach Ramil De Jesus would have wanted to continually develop his young players with more in-game experience. Factor in the injuries that key Cargo Movers are facing and you’ll get a clear picture as to why she will be more utilized with F2.

Kim Kianna Dy is not yet 100% due to her knee ligament injury while Ara Galang and team captain Cha Cruz-Behag are nursing minor injuries. That’s why the defending PSL Invitationals champions need all the hitters they can get. Morente takes Dy’s spot if the latter misses some games while CSB’s Klarisa Abriam is a able scorer that may play some minutes at opposite spiker.