Petron overcame a pitstop to topple Cignal HD

The defending champions Petron Blaze Spikers bucked an opening set loss to bring down the Cignal HD Spikers in four-sets 20-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 in game one of the semifinals series of the 2019 PSL Grand Prix at the Fil-Oil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Match Recap

It was a close opening set to begin with as no team would just give in. Petron’s Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer continued their scoring spree, however Erica Wilson would not just give Petron a free pass. Wilson scored three points and a service ace by Acy Masangkay closed the door on the defending champions.

Petron stepped on the gas in the second set with Rhea Dimaculangan at the forefront. Dimaculangan had three service aces and her playmaking was vital to get a 8-1 start. Petron never looked back as Niemer and Bell revved up the gas and take the second set.

It was a block party for Petron in the third set as Bell, Ces Molina and Mika Reyes each scored on blocks. Niemer continued her cruise control play in the third set as they shut the door at any comeback Cignal is planning.

Petron stood firm in their quest to gain the upperhand in the series as Niemer and Bell were key figures in the fourth set. The HD Spikers tried to stage a comeback with Wilson but the experience of Petron showed and took home the win for the Blaze Spikers.

Bell and Niemer finished with 24 points apiece for Petron. Wilson top scored for the HD Spikers with 19 points.

Volleyverse Player of the Game

Katherine Bell

The Blaze Spikers team captain is showing true leadership on the floor for Shaq Delos Santos’ squad and it showed in game one. Bell finished with a double-double output of 24 points and 18 excellent digs.

The Blaze Spikers look to close the series and log a record 17-game winning streak on Thursday at the Fil-Oil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Petron Blaze v Cignal HD Scores

Petron (3) – Niemer 24, Bell 24, Reyes 6, Palma 4, Dimaculangan 4, Molina 4, Cortez 3, Maizo-Pontillas 2, Legacion 0, Lazaro (L), Gaiser (L)

Cignal (1) – Wilson 19, Artemeva 14, Daquis 7, Paat 6, Masangkay 4, Vivas 2, Musa 0, Cardiente 0, Navarro 0, Aguilar 0, Dionela (L)