F2 takes the semis lead by disposing PLDT

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers showed their championship experience in close games as they took down the gutsy PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters in four-sets 25-14, 18-25, 25-16, 25- 22 in Game One of the 2019 PSL Grand Prix at the Fil-Oil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Match Recap

The Cargo Movers, led by Lindsay Stalzer and Ara Galang, opened up a big lead that was as much as 11, however PLDT would not just go down. The Power Hitters tried to get back with Grace Lazard and Kendra Dahlke leading the way. PLDT’s unforced errors got them in a hole to give the set to F2.

PLDT started the second set on a different level as they were up 8-2 heading in to the technical time-out. After being up 16-8, F2 went on a 4-0 run led by Stalzer and Maria Jose Perez. Grethcel Soltones would not easily give in to the Cargo Movers as she led PLDT to nail the second set.

F2 paced the third set not easily giving PLDT the momentum they need to get the set. Stalzer, Perez and Aby Marano led the charge for the Cargo Movers with their scoring. Alex Cabanos’ playmaking skills was superb as her sets gave F2’s hitters the points they need to take the set.

Stalzer continued her scoring spree in the fourth set as she was scoring from all areas. However, the Power Hitters will not just go down without a fight as Lazard and Aiko Urdas led the charge for PLDT’s rise. With a very tight set about to close, it was the imports that made the difference. Lazard started to get her game rolling however it was Stalzer that closed the match with three spikes and take game one.

Stalzer led the way with 29 points followed by Perez with 19. Marano led the local scoring of the Cargo Movers with 11 markers. Libero Dawn Macandili was all over the floor as she finished with 22 digs. PLDT was led by Lazard with 21 points, followed by Dahlke with 19.

Volleyverse Player of the Game

Lindsay Stalzer

Stalzer’s on-court leadership and on-point offense were key factors to F2’s win against PLDT. The former Bradley University open spiker scored 29 points, 24 on spikes, including the final three points to bring home game one for the Cargo Movers

The Cargo Movers look to close the series and gain a finals seat on April 25, Thursday at the Fil-Oil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

F2 Logistics v PLDT Home Fibr scores

F2 (3) – Stalzer 29, Perez 19, Marano 11, Galang 9, Baron 6, Cabanos 0, Macandili (L)

PLDT (1) – Lazard 21, Dahlke 19, Soltones 6, Sta. Rita 6, Urdas 4, Nabor 1, Devanadera 0, Alvarez 0, Pantone (L), Eroa (L)