Key points for F2 Logistics and PLDT Home Fibr

The series between PLDT Home Fibr and F2 Logistics is all about youth against experience. When the smoke cleared after game one, it was the Cargo Movers who took the first step in the finals as they defeated the Power Hitters is four-sets. Let us take a look at what were the pros and cons of the match for both F2 and PLDT.

PLDT’s Local Support was shut down

All throughout the tournament, the local support of PLDT was the barometer of their success. In this game, they missed the scoring of their locals. Aiko Urdas, who leads the team in local scoring with 7.9 ppg, was shackled all game long as she finished with four points. Jasmine Nabor also was well defended in her orchestrating of plays and scoring as she finished with only a point. These locals will be vital for PLDT to gain a win on Thursday and force a do-or-die match against F2.

Stalzer’s leadership was key

With F2 missing several key players due to injuries, it’s the two-time Grand Prix MVP’s turn to take lead. Stalzer led F2 with 29 points and the leadership she brings to the table was vital to their success. The question now is can they sustain the energy Stalzer is bringing to help them get to the finals again.

Cabanos needs to be consistent

As Kim Fajardo out of the conference, Cabanos needs to be consistent in her playmaking chores for F2. The former UST Golden Tigress finished with 18 excellent sets in the match but Coach Ramil De Jesus still needs more from Cabanos. With an array of high scoring wing players in her arsenal, Cabanos’ consistency will be important to close the series on Thursday.

PLDT’s blockers need to come alive

Where were the blockers of the Power Hitters? That was the question Coach Roger Gorayeb was asking after the match. The Power Hitters finished with three blocks, all from Grace Lazard. The blockers of PLDT need to recover for them to get back in the series.