Love volleyball? Say it with stickers!

120 FREE volleymojis, exclusive stickers & all our volleyball news

Download the Volleyverse app!

Key points for Petron and Cignal HD

Wednesday, 24 Apr 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

As the smoke cleared after game one between the defending PSL Grand Prix champions Petron Blaze Spikers and Cignal HD Spikers, it showed that the Shaq Delos Santos-mentored squad is still the top team in the league. As such after a bumpy start to the match, they still took home the win and the series lead. Let us take a look at the pros and cons of how both squads were able to do after game one.

It’s an Ace!

The service aces were key figures in the first and second set. Cignal took the opening set with a service ace by Acy Masangkay and led the aces category 2-1. Petron stepped on the gas and overtook the second set with a 6-0 advantage in the service ace category led by Rhea Dimaculangan. It comes to show that the first ball is important for both teams to succeed in the series.

Energy is the key

The first set was all about energy for Cignal however that tampered down in the next three sets. That is what the HD Spikers need to continue to do after getting a set against Petron. Players such as team captain Rachel Ann Daquis, Acy Masangkay, and Jheck Dionela need to upstart that “Have fun” energy that they had in the opening set to get back in the series.

Limit Bell and Niemer

The key figure for Petron in this game was the output of both Katjerine Bell and Stephanie Niemer. Both imports scored 24 points and are not about to just let the title slip away. If Cignal wants to get game two, they have to limit Bell and Niemer the same way they limited the locals of Petron. Where Bell and Niemer goes, Petron goes and this will be the barometer of how far they will go in this series.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your contributions will help us to keep the content FREE & to improve our coverage of the global game, which will help to build the profile of the next generation of players.

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball. Thank you!

Related

PSL Grand Prix

Petron overcame a pitstop to topple Cignal HD
PSL Grand Prix

Key points for F2 Logistics and PLDT Home Fibr
PSL Grand Prix

F2 takes the semis lead by disposing PLDT

Popular

PSL Grand Prix

PSL Grand Prix Top 5 Statistical Category Leaders
PSL Grand Prix

A look at possible contenders for PSL Grand Prix MVP
Philippines

Why not just have one professional volleyball league?

Latest

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Lady Eagles bounce back by grounding Lady Falcons
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Lady Spikers complete preliminaries sweep of UE
PSL All Filipino

Marinerang Pilipina set to join Philippine Superliga