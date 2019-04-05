Marlyn Llagoso paying back the trust given to her

When the Generika Ayala Lifesavers lost middle blocker Ria Meneses due to a sprained left ankle, Marlyn Llagoso stepped up to the plate and did not disappoint.

How did it start for Llagoso

Marlyn Llagoso started her volleyball career at the Southwestern University in Cebu, playing with the likes of Rapril Aguilar and Danika Gendrauli and she graduated in 2014.

She was then recruited by then Cignal head coach Sammy Acaylar to play in the PSL during the 2016 season and played with Alyssa Valdez for the Bureau of Customs Transformers after. They almost won a title but was defeated by eventual champions Pocari Sweat.

It was in BOC where she earned the trust of then-head coach Sherwin Meneses who then brought her to Generika Ayala. Llagoso will be forever thankful to the young mentor that taught her so much.

“First of all, malaking pasasalamat ko kay Coach Sherwin (Meneses) kasi kinuha niya ako ulit at nagtitiwala pa rin siya sa akin kahit papano. As a player malaking tulong talaga na ibinigay niya sa akin lalo na sa paglalaro ng volleyball, siya yong nagpupush sa akin na sinasabing tiyaga tiyaga lang sa training Mars, para daw pag may chance na ipapasok ako sa game maapply ko yong tinuturo niya, so ayun laking tulong sa career ko,” said the Criminology graduate.

Next woman up

She was tasked to fill in for Meneses when the latter got injured in their game against United Volleyball Club. Then, Llagoso pulled off an encore by scoring seven points against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors.

“I’m very surprised because I never expected that I will be part of the first six then yung hindi pa buo yong loob ko na makaka-score ako kasi hindi naman ako masyado naglalaro this past few games pero very thankful ako to my teammates and coaches who motivated me to be the player that I am that game,” said the 27-year old middle blocker.

“It’s an honor na na-recognize yung effort ko that game. I was playing with a big heart for my team, I know each one of us gave their best too, that’s why we have a good team. We always work on our game and all of us naman nagco-contribute.”

While Meneses ended up missing a week of action, Llagoso was ready for the challenges given to her. Her stint at the limelight may be short. But Llagoso’s performance rings true about Generika Ayala’s #KayaKo mantra.