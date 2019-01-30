Janine Marciano’s flight delayed, will possibly return by 2019 PSL AFC

As the Cignal HD Spikers continue their retool for the PSL Grand Prix 2019, one of their vital cogs will continue to miss action.

Janine Marciano, sidelined since December 7, 2017 due to an ACL tear on her right knee, stated that she is not yet ready to play in the upcoming PSL Grand Prix. In a recent interview with Volleyverse, she can’t hide her willingness to play again.

“For being out about a year, of course I miss playing volleyball. I miss my teammates, coaches, the court, crowd, nakaka miss talaga. For how many years I’ve been playing volleyball and this is the longest time na natigil ako. Nakaka miss na nakaka excite,” she shared.

When asked how far she is from full strength, she responded: “Gusto ko lang makabalik ng 100% pero as of now siguro nasa 80% pa lang ako. Yung 20% tiya-tiyagain ko pa sa training uli.”

But those who are waiting for her return would have to wait a little bit more. “Medyo kakasimula ko lang rin kasi sumabay sa team na intense na training. So far so good, may konting pain pero keri lang. And ayun, hindi pa ako makakasama sa line-up this conference. Hopefully sa susunod na conference (All-Filipino) makalaro na kami ni ate Jovs (Gonzaga),” Marciano added.

Not only does the 27-year-old open spiker is preparing for her return physically. Rather, she is also getting ready mentally, especially in regaining her confidence. “I always try to be positive all the time. And I also try to motivate myself. Siguro, trust lang din sa process ng rehab ko. I just trust kung ano yung ginagawa ko doon na strengthening na alam ko makakatulong sakin. And from there naga-gain ko uli yung confidence na nakakatulong naman sakin pag dating sa training. Parang connected yun kasi kapag alam mong kaya mong gawin yung isang bagay tataas yung kumpiyansa mo. And from there kelangan mo na lang mag tiwala sa sarili mo na kaya mo.”

As fans anticipate her high flying spikes, Marciano is not throwing any guarantees for now. “Susubukan ko lampasan kung ano man yung kaya ko gawin noon. At i-improve pa yung mga lapses and weaknesses ko. Magandang challenge rin, para ma motivate rin pa ako everyday to do better sa training. Isang taon rin kasi ako nawala. So yun, challenge ko na lang sa sarili ko to improve and be a better athlete.”

With her impending return, Marciano and the Cignal HD Spikers will gradually get a clearer reception of becoming one of the teams to reckon with in the Philippine Superliga.