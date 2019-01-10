Maizo-Pontillas, Dimaculangan, Molina stay with Petron

Days after the Petron Blaze Spikers welcomed Denden Lazaro, they are going all in for the 2019 PSL season by signing Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Rhea Dimaculangan, and Ces Molina to new contracts.

The former UST stalwarts renewed their commitment to the Blaze Spikers after bagging a number of individual and team awards last season. Aside from claiming the 2018 PSL Grand Prix and All-Filipino Conference titles, Maizo-Pontillas has been hailed as the Best Opposite Spiker in both the AFC and the Invitational Cup. These achievements bring her individual award haul to five including the Most Valuable Player award in the 2017 PSL All-Filipino Conference. The Ilongga also played for the Philippine women’s volleyball team in last years Asian Games and AVC Cup.

Meanwhile, Dimaculangan claimed her third individual distinction in the league when she was named Most Valuable Player of the 2018 AFC. The pride of Batangas was named Best Setter of the 2014 and 2017 All-Filipino Conferences. The extension also means that the multi-awarded setter will play for a third-straight season with the Blaze Spikers after transferring from the Foton Tornadoes.

On the other hand, Maizo-Pontillas will be on her fifth season with Petron after joining the squad when it was formed in 2013. However, she suited up for the Cagayan Valley Lady Rising Suns and the PLDT Home Ultera Fast Hitters before returning to the Blaze Spikers in 2016.

Likewise, team captain Molina has been with the squad since 2015 and won the 2nd Best Outside Hitter award in that year’s PSL Grand Prix. She is the only player to be part of all five Petron championship teams.

The Blaze Spikers had a near-perfect run to the 2018 PSL AFC title when they cruised through all of their games until Game 2 of the Finals against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. The squad of Coach Shaq delos Santos capped off a 14-1 record with a Game 3 win and another crown.

These players will be vital in Petron’s quest for back-to-back Grand Prix titles. They will certainly be one of the favorites to hoist another championship trophy with Lazaro, Stephanie Niemer, and Katherine Bell in tow.

Bernadeth Pons and Remy Palma are yet to be re-signed as of press time.