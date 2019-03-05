Watch LIVE! Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

Tuesday, 05 Mar 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The first game in today’s PSL triple-header will feature teams that are looking to end their losing streaks. After winning their opening day games, the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors are on a five-game skid while Foton is on a four-game slide.

The Lady Realtors will be led by imports Casey Schoenlein and Molly Lohman and will get support from Pamela Lastimosa, Jhoana Maraguinot, Rachel Ann Austero, and Amanda Villanueva. Meanwhile, the Tornadoes will bank on Selime Ilyasoglu, Courtney Felinski, Maika Ortiz, CJ Rosario, and Shaya Adorador.

Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan will start at 2 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.

