Former Cuban National Team member Lisbet Arredondo Reyes to reinforce Generika Ayala Lifesavers

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers have acquired the services of Lisbet Arredondo Reyes for the PSL Grand Prix 2019. The announcement was made through the team’s official account which was retweeted by Lifesavers team manager Allyn Sta. Maria.

The 31-year-old Reyes was supposed to suit up with Gyselle Silva for the Smart Prepaid Giga Hitters in last year’s Grand Prix. However, her appearance did not push through and she was eventually replaced by Sanja Trivunovic.

A versatile player who can fill in both the outside spiker and libero positions, the 5′ 11″ Reyes suited up for the Cuban Women’s National Team from 2006 to 2010. She had her first professional club stint with Villa Clara in her home country before signing with Sygys Oskemen in Turkey. She then transferred to Yesilyurt in the Turkish Voleybol 1.Ligi in 2014 and played for Indonesia’s Gresik Petrokimia a year after that.

The Hämeenlinnan Pallokerho Naiset club got her to play during the 2015-16 Finnish Lentopallon Mestaruusliiga season before she got acquired by the then-defending Spanish Superliga champion Logrono Volley.

Reyes will be a welcome addition to a Generika Ayala squad that lost spiker/libero Bang Pineda to the Cocolife Asset Managers. She will strengthen the roster of the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 bronze medalists which features 2nd Best Outside Spiker Patty Orendain, 1st Best Middle Blocker Ria Meneses, team captain Angeli Araneta, and Best Libero Kath Arado.

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers have yet to announce their second import for the PSL Grand Prix 2019. Here are some of her game highlights: