Lindsay Stalzer’s statement game helps Cargo Movers remain undefeated

The last time Lindsay Stalzer set foot on a Philippine Superliga court, she tallied 24 points to help the Petron Blaze Spikers win the 2018 PSL Grand Prix championship against F2 Logistics.

But after flying in to the Philippines and having limited time to practice with the Cargo Movers, the two-time PSL Most Valuable Player picked up where she left off by gathering 25 attack points and five blocks in F2 Logistics’ four-set victory over the gritty United Volleyball Club, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22.

Fresh from her stint in Indonesia, Stalzer did not miss a beat to keep the Ramil De Jesus-coached squad undefeated in three games. But for the 34-year-old hitter from Illinois, variety is the secret to her impressive PSL Grand Prix 2019 debut.

“I just try and change up my shot a little bit. Go deep, go short, cross line, whatever works. Whatever I see that’s open,” the three-time PSL champion import shared.

Even though her time together with the F2 Logistics coaches and players is not that extensive, the opposite hitter from Bradley University already feels at home with the squad. “I’ve very little amount of time to mesh and jell with my teammates but already I feel super supported and I feel a great energy from this team,” Stalzer said.

Stalzer may be new to the Cargo Movers but she is familiar with the talent of their locals. “I’ve played with Kim (Fajardo) and Aby (Marano) before a little bit in the World Club Championships a couple of years ago and I feel really good with them.”

After playing her initial match with the 2017 PSL Grand Prix champions, the six-time PSL import mentioned, “I think we’re going to do good things this year.”

Stalzer missed the first two games of this year’s Grand Prix due to her commitment with the Jakarta BNI Taplus squad in the Indonesian Women’s Proliga. Holding the fort for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers during her absence are Marano, Fajardo, Ara Galang, Michelle Morente, Majoy Baron, Dawn Macandili, and fellow import Rebecca Perry.