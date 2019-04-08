Lindsay Stalzer ready for the challenges to bring a title to the Cargo Movers

When we talk about imports in the PSL Grand Prix, names such as Alaina Bergsma, Ariel Usher, Erica Adachi and Bojana Todorovic come to mind, but when we talk about the most decorated PSL import, one name will come to mind and that name is Lindsay Stalzer. The 3-time PSL Champion is the winningiest import in the league and is not closing her doors for another title.

How it all started for Stalzer?

Stalzer started her volleyball career over at Bradley University where she played as an opposite spiker. From there she played for 14 other squads including four teams in the PSL. She started to play in the PSL during the 2014 for the Cignal HD Spikers. She led the HD Spikers to a 4th place finish and a 1st best outside spiker award. The following year she returned to play for the Foton Tornadoes and from there won her first PSL title. Also it marked her first MVP title in the PSL. The following year, she returned for her third tour of duty for Foton where they defended their crown and became the first back-to-back Grand Prix champions.

She returned in 2017 this time to play for Petron and she led the Blaze Spikers to the finals but lost to F2 Logistics who had Maria Jose Perez and Kennedy Bryan as reinforcements. The following year, she returned to Petron and finally got her third title with Katherine Bell and Yuri Fukuda as imports.

Her journey with the Cargo Movers

This year, she surprised a lot of PSL fans when she joined the Cargo Movers. The Cargo Movers, who is already known for being a systematized squad, has players such as Aby Marano, Cha Cruz-Behag, Kim Fajardo, Kim Dy, Dawn Macandili and Majoy Baron. With that, F2’s addition of imports will be vital. This year, she is teaming up with Maria Jose Perez., whom she has teamed up in a tournament in Indonesia. How is her partnership with Perez? “Im really excited. Pretty seamless. Obviously Maria (Perez) is new, but everyone knows her and everybody trusts her. So she is bringing a fresh new energy to the team. Im really excited heading to the quarterfinals. We are just going up. We know each other very well and we have played with each other before and I like Maria as a person not only as a player and that makes it it easier for us to blend in.”

With her stints with the other PSL teams, how different is it playing under a seasoned coach in Ramil De Jesus. “I like it . The practice is a little bit different but that is part of the game. Part of it is adapting to the system of the coach. Adjusting to whatever challenges is laid upon.” said the 34-year old open spiker.

It just comes to show that any challenges given to Stalzer, especially this season, will be important for the success of the Cargo Movers moving forward in getting the Grand Prix title back.