Lindsay Stalzer returns to the PSL as F2 Logistics Cargo Movers import

Lindsay Stalzer is back for another Philippine Superliga tour of duty, this time as import for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

The announcement was made official via her Instagram post. The caption says: “My last time suiting up for this team I had an incredible experience at the World Club Championships in 2016. Now I’ll be playing for F2 Logistics in the PSL Grand Prix this spring! Looking forward to wearing a yellow jersey once again!”

Before the official confirmation, The Stunner posted this on her Instagram account. The caption reads: “I’m super pleased to announce that I’ll be returning to the land of 7,000+ islands next month! Aka the Philippines, my second home! Any guesses which team I’ll be suiting up for this time around? #doyoutravel #travelawesome #beautifuldestinations #itsmorefuninthephilippines”

The Cargo Movers will be the fourth PSL team that the 34-year-old wing spiker from Illinois, USA will suit up for.

She burst into the Philippine volleyball scene when she was tapped as Cignal HD Spikers’ reinforcement and won the 1st Best Outside Spiker award during the 2014 PSL Grand Prix.

Stalzer was named Most Valuable Player and got her first of three PSL titles during the 2015 Grand Prix. The 6′ 1″ import had another go with Foton the following year and successfully defended their Grand Prix crown.

After a championship run with the Jakarta Elektrik PLN in the Indonesian Proliga, the mechanical engineering major played for the Petron Blaze Spikers during the 2017 PSL Grand Prix. While she took home 2nd Best Outside Spiker honors, they lost the championship to her future team F2 Logistics.

Last year, she and the Blaze Spikers completed their redemption job by winning the 2018 Grand Prix crown. This achievement merited her a second PSL MVP distinction.

The Bradley University alum had her first professional volleyball stint with the Aguadilla Divas in Puerto Rico 12 years ago. She has since played in France (Stella ES Calais), Spain (Valeriano Alles Menorca Volei and Cala de Finestrat), Slovenia (OK Nova KBM Branik), and Switzerland (Sagres Neuchate).

Her volleyball talent has also taken her to Germany (Allianz MTV Stuttgart), Thailand (3BB Nakornnont), and Finland (HPK Naiset) wherein she won a league title. She recently finished her contract playing for the Jakarta BNI46 in the Indonesian Proliga.

Technically, this will be the second time Stalzer will don the F2 Logistics jersey after being selected in the PSL-F2 Manila squad that competed in the 2016 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship. Now, she joins first-time PSL import Rebecca Perry in their quest to give the Cargo Movers a second PSL Grand Prix crown. They will reinforced a title contender in F2 with players such as Aby Marano, Cha Cruz-Behag, Majoy Baron, Kim Kianna Dy, Kim Fajardo, Ara Galang, and Dawn Macandili.

(with reports by AJ Tanada)