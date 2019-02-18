Lindsay Stalzer to miss first two games of F2 Logistics

Lindsay Stalzer’s debut with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers will have to wait as she is still completing her stint in the Indonesian Proliga with Jakarta BNI Taplus.

Team manager Hollie Reyes confirmed that the long-time PSL import will arrive in the Philippines on February 24. Therefore, she will miss Cargo Movers’ PSL Grand Prix 2019 opener against the Cignal HD Spikers on February 19 at 7 pm and their match versus the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors on the 21st at 4:15 pm.

While the 34-year-old import from Illinois, USA will miss these games, Stalzer won’t feel rusty coming into the PSL because she has been constantly playing. In fact, her squad in Indonesia is battling for the Proliga championship.

With the 6′ 1″ hitter unavailable, the likes of Cha Cruz-Behag, Ara Galang, and Michelle Morente will hold the fort until Stalzer is set to play against the United Volleyball Club on February 26 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

This means that Stalzer will have one day to connect with the Cargo Movers’ Kim Fajardo and Alexine Cabanos. While the three-time PSL champion import familiarizes herself with Coach Ramil de Jesus’ system and her setter’s tendencies, fellow reinforcement Rebecca Perry has developed chemistry with the squad since arriving in the country last month.

Yet while waiting for Stalzer to arrive, the Cargo Movers remain a formidable contender for the Grand Prix title with Philippine women’s National Team members Cruz-Behag, Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, and Dawn Macandili. Morente is also expected to share minutes with Kim Kianna Dy who is still on her way to recovery from an injury.

Completing the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers roster are back-up libero Fritz Joy Gallenero, College of Saint Benilde opposite spiker Klarisa Abriam, and LPU Lady Pirate Bien Elaine Juanillo. The squad is seeking to regain the Grand Prix championship in 2017. Last year, they finished second to the Petron Blaze Spikers which had Stalzer as import.