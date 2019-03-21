Lazard powers PLDT to victory over Sta. Lucia

After suffering a straight-sets loss to the Petron Blaze Spikers, it was the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters’ turn to dish out a three-set beating against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors 25-15, 26-24, 25-13 in the resumption of the second round of the PSL Grand Prix at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

From a slim 11-10 lead, Coach Roger Gorayeb’s squad blasted a 14-5 run led by imports Kendra Dahlke and Grace Lazard to take the opening set at 25-15.

Both teams fought fiercely for the second set as Dahlke brought the Power Hitters to set point. However, Casey Schoenlein’s attack off a combination play forced a deuce. Another successful spike and a service ace for Dahlke finished set two in favor of PLDT, 26-24.

Sta. Lucia held an 8-7 lead coming into the first technical timeout of set three. But that was all the squad of Coach Babes Castillo wrote as the Power Hitters established a lead as high as 12 points, 23-11. Angelica Macabalitao’s consecutive conversions finished the set and the match for PLDT Home Fibr at 25-13.

Lazard is named player of the game with 11 attacks, six blocks, and two aces. When asked what prompted them to pull off a victory from the hotly-contested set two, the British reinforcement responded, “I think just using each other’s energy to just stay composed. I know sometimes it gets easy to lose focus and I think that’s one of the main things with our team. When we are focused, we do great. Just using each other to stay focused in the game.”

Spoken like a true leader, the former Iowa State University standout is not afraid to demand for plays. “That’s just me. If I get the ball, I’m going for the kill. That’s what I do best so I ask for the ball all the time. You can hear me even with the music on like you still hear me calling for the ball and that’s what I do.”

The PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters (7-5) is hoping to dial up another victory when they face the Cignal HD Spikers on March 26 at Filoil. On the other hand, the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors (2-8) will fight for a win versus the Generika Ayala Lifesavers on March 23.

The Scores

PLDT (3) – Lazard 19, Dahlke 15, Urdas 8, Alvarez 8, Devanadera 2, Nabor 2, Macabalitao 2, Soltones 0, Eroa (L), Pantone (L)

Sta. Lucia (0) – Schoenlein 12, Austero 10, Villanueva 7, Lohman 5, Raslan 3, Lastimosa 1, Rivera 1, De Leon 0, Maraguinot 0, Marzan 0, Catindig (L)