Kim Fajardo injured, might not play versus Foton

F2 Logistics Cargo Movers fans might see more of Alexine Cabanos in their match against the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy today at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

According to the pre-game report, Fajardo hurt her right hand in their game against the United Volleyball Club when she tried to block an attack from Kalei Mau. The five-time Philippine Superliga Best Setter had 27 excellent sets to go with four points, two off service aces, in their clash with UVC.

X-ray reveals that there is a chip on her right pinky finger that may indicate a mild fracture. There is no word yet whether she will undergo surgery.

Fajardo still suited up for today’s game but the team’s trainer did not give her clearance to play.

The three-time UAAP Best Setter is having a solid start to the 2019 PSL Grand Prix. In their opening game against the Cignal HD Spikers, Fajardo executed 30 excellent sets and four points. She followed it up with a 26-set, five-point game in their straight-sets win over the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. Fajardo has a 30.5% setting success rate in three games so far.