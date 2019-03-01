Kianna Dy joins proudly ‘Filipina’ clothing brand BAYO

When you’re a volleyball fan and you hear or read the name Kianna Dy, it is impossible not to remember the patience, hard work, and determination the opposite hitter showcased to earn a spot in the starting lineup of La Salle back in Season 78—the same year the Lady Spikers brought the crown back to Taft after two years of bridesmaid finishes.

Fast forward to 2019, this same amount of resolve (if not more), her bubbly and relatable personality, coupled with her oriental looks, were the reasons clothing company BAYO chose Dy as one of their newest endorsers, kicking off her launch with the ‘Filipina’ campaign which aims to pay tribute to the wide range of local beauties.

Photographed by ace lensman Raymund Isaac, Dy was a BAYO woman from head to toe in a clean and classic all-white ensemble, posing beside a ‘kalesa’.

“I’m deeply honoured to be part of this BAYO campaign called Filipina,” Dy shared. “I’m so happy that I get to showcase the diversity of the Filipina beauty. Our features are different: mestiza, morena and chinita, but we all have the same Filipina values that we are extremely proud of.”

The three-time UAAP champion joins some of local entertainment’s finest in their respective fields like legendary broadway star Lea Salonga, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Pinoy sweetheart Janella Salvador.

Just like old times, Dy, who admits to feeling overwhelmed by the opportunity to represent a brand that has grown from a humble store in Makati in the 90s to a testament of Filipino talent and resilience today, is ready to embrace the chance to represent strong-willed female athletes in the country.

“I’m an athlete and never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be a model and endorser for a FIlipina brand like BAYO who has such a rich history of beautiful clothing and top-caliber endorsers,” shared the opposite spiker. “When the idea sank in, I realized that because we are so diverse in terms of beauty, athletes just like me can be a fit for BAYO.”

“It’s for everyone,” she added.

Though not without roadblocks, Dy continues to be one of the most recognizable names in local volleyball as she enters her first year as a full-time professional athlete for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the Philippine Superliga.