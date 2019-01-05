Kath Arado remains a Lifesaver

There could be a billion alternate volleyball universes at this point in Kath Arado’s life. But in each one of them, at least for the year 2019, she is still playing for Generika-Ayala.

Following a breakout year wherein she established herself as one of the best—if not the best—liberos in the country by bagging a best receiver and best digger award in UAAP Season 80 to go with two best libero recognitions in the PSL’s All-Filipino Conference and its inaugural Collegiate Grand Slam, it should come as no surprise that a lot of club teams were interested to tap her services.

“Meron namang ibang nag offer. Hindi naman siguro maiiwasan ‘yan. Siyempre nagsha-shuffle naman ‘yung ibang mga teams kahit kami,” Arado revealed.

However, their efforts were all in vain as the defensive ace shunned the thought of jumping ship way before her contract as a Lifesaver expired.

What tipped the scale towards staying put? Gratitude, she says.

“Stay ako sa Generika for 2019 siguro dahil sa familiarity. Sila talaga ‘yung unang club na nagbigay sakin ng exposure para mas madagdagan pa ‘yung experience ko sa UAAP,” she said.

Where The Quick Cat gets her drive to play well

The tireless libero also shared the inspiration behind her juggling act of playing for the Generika Ayala Lifesavers and her collegiate team, UE, in two separate tournaments wherein she experienced having to play for both teams in one day.

Cliché as it may seem but Arado says all the hard work is for her single mother who has been working in Saudi Arabia since she was in first grade.

“Pinapaaral ko kasi sa private school ‘yung kapatid ko sa Iligan. Si Mama kasi sa Saudi nagta-trabaho pero umuwi siya para magpahinga muna. Hintayin niya lang ‘yung graduation ko bago siya babalik dun,” said the business management student-athlete.

Talking about her next big dream for her family, she adds: “Gusto ko din kasi magpahinga na si Mama kasi ilang taon na siya dun. So since na may ganitong talent ako na binigay ni Lord, gagamitin ko din para makatulong sa family.”