Kanjana Kuthaisong adapting to the Generika Ayala’s mantra

When Brazilian outside spiker Nikolle Del Rio went down to injury during their PSL Grand Prix opener, one former reinforcement heeded the call and has been leading the Generika Ayala Lifesavers’ attack ever since.

She might not be fluent in English. But there’s no translation needed for her on-court prowess.

Adapting to the system

Kanjana Kuthaisong, or better known as Sung, first stepped foot to the Philippine volleyball scene during the 2016 PVL Reinforced Conference when she played for the Bureau of Customs Transformers under coach Sherwin Meneses. Some of her teammates that time were fellow Thailander Natthanicha Jaisaen, Alysaa Valdez, Pau Soriano, and Lilet Mabbayad.

That connection prompted the current Generika Ayala main mentor to make a quick call to inquire about Kuthaisong’s services and she is proving to be a gem of a find. “Yes, this is the second time of being in the Philippines. I feel that every time I come, I am gaining experience that is more important than money,” said the 21-year old open spiker.

With a squad full of good quality wing players like Fiola Ceballos, Angeli Araneta and Patty Orendain, how is she blending in and adjusting to the system? “I never thought that this team had very good players. I believe that training, frequent training can make us play better together and every day I try to adapt to them all the time.”

Believe and play big

Kuthaisong has learned leaps and bounds since her initial stint with Meneses. “Something I learned with Coach Sherwin is everytime I enter the field, you just have to believe in yourself and my coach. It’s just part of the game. Every coach is very good, but everything depends on the player’s character.”

She maybe the smallest import in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 today. However, she brings a big game every time she sets foot on court. “Every game that I didn’t get a chance because I was small, but in the game I never thought that I was small. Even though I was small, my heart and will to win was never small.”

That attitude endeared her to Lifesavers fans and that love for Kuthaisong increases the possibility of her coming back to play. “If in the future I will come to the Philippines again, I would love to comeback and play here.”

She may lack in height and English proficiency. But what Sung Kuthaisong doesn’t lack is the determination to bring the fighting spirit for the Generika Ayala Lifesavers.