Kalei Mau is now a dual citizen, nears dream of playing for the Philippine National Team

Monday, 04 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

United Volleyball Club’s Kalei Mau is now one step closer to realize her dream of playing for the Philippine women’s volleyball team after getting her Philippine passport. The development was shared by Mau herself via an Instagram story.

She even made a quip saying “airport customes lines just got shorter”.

After getting her Filipino passport, she is now a Republic of the Philippines citizen as well. However, there is still one more process to be done before she can finally welcome the possibility of playing for the National Team.

During the National Team tryouts at the Arellano University School of Law Gymnasium last January, UVC head coach Joshua Ylaya shared that once Mau gets her passport, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated would have to contact USA Volleyball and the FIVB to request Mau’s tranfer of volleyball federation from the United States’ governing body to the Philippine NSA. There’s no definite period regarding the duration of that process but it is a regular application especially for players who transfer to European federations.

Once this process is complete, there’s no stopping the former Arizona Wildcat from representing the country if she is selected to join the squad that will compete in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

Mau took the Philippine Superliga by storm when she first suited up for the Cocolife Asset Managers in last year’s All-Filipino Conference. Though she still was still rehabbing her injured shoulder, she tallied 188 points in 11 games for a 17.09 per game average. She is at it again in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 with an 18.4 points per game average which is best among locals.

Earlier this year, MJ Phillips of the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors also got her dual citizenship, making her eligible for a National Team stint as well. It won’t be long before UVC setter Alohi Robins-Hardy will get her clearance to play for country too.

