Jheck Dionela’s touching birthday celebration

When a volleyball player celebrates her special day, she usually goes out of town or share a special meal with her family. But Jheck Dionela of the Cignal HD Spikers gave back to the community by having 28th birthday at the Bahay Kalinga elderly home in Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

Aside from giving joy to the residents of Bahay Kalinga, the celebration became more meaningful when her family, teammates, and some fans joined her in the activity. “Nagsimula lang sa isang convo na gusto ko maging meaningful yung birthday ko. Tapos nabanggit nung isang Team Jheck si Mari (Paradina) na may alam sya. Bahay Kalinga, ayun, nagpunta kami one time para i-check yung sitwasyon dun at nagtanong kung ano need nila tapos ayun.”

Team Jheck is composed of Dionela’s most loyal supporters and they have first conducted this annual outreach program three years ago. “Noong 2016, nag decide na ako maghelp. Nagpa bid ako ng jersey tapos yun yung ginamit namin pang dagdag sa donation, bukod pa yung mga gift ko sa kanila tapos ibang donation galing sa iba na gusto magbigay,” Dionela happily answered.

The activity caps off what has been a great year for the former Perpetual Lady Altas libero and sparks her willingness to be of service to others. “I hope and pray na yearly na. Kasi I feel so blessed sa position ko so why not gamitin to for better use diba. To make a difference and mas may mainspire na ibang taon mag share kahit na maliit lang. mahalaga, nakakatulong.” Dionela said ecstatically.

Players who were present during Dionela’s touching birthday celebration were Janine Marciano, Ivy Carlos and May Macatuno. Her mother team Cignal, as well as Relispray, also contributed to the cause.

“Sobrang thankful ako sa kanila. Napakasupportive nila. Sobrang nakakatouch.”

Not only does she give back the trust her squad gives by being a force on floor defense, she also gives back to those in need. As she helps the Cignal HD Spikers in their future PSL campaigns, Jheck Dionela continues to reap more blessings and touch lives by extending a helping hand.