Jheck Dionela’s awesome stay with Cignal

Roster movements are common in sports that players staying in one team are truly remarkable. That’s why you have to commend the likes of Ces Molina and Lizlee Ann Pantone who have stayed for a while with Petron and PLDT, respectively.

Part of this exclusive group is Jheck Dionela who has been part of the Cignal HD Spikers since 2013 together with Rapril Aguilar. Her stay with the Philippine Superliga squad has spanned the good times and bad.

Dionela values time spent with HD Spikers

Angelique Beatrice Dionela was not part of the original Cignal HD Spikers squad during the inaugural Philippine Super Liga Invitational tournament because she was playing for the Cagayan Valley Rising Suns.

“Matagal na akong kinukuha ni Coach Sam (Sammy Acaylar), before pa mag-start ang PSL. Kaso at that time, may contract pa ako sa Cagayan and I intend to finish what I started with them. Panget naman yung bigla bigla akong lilipat diba? Tinapos ko muna yun responsibility ko sa Cagayan then sabi ko kay Coach Sam, kapag nag-champion kami sa Shakey’s V League, that’s the time na okay na akong lumipat kasi I know my work there is done,” Dionela said.

She then transferred to the HD Spikers because they offered more than just an opportunity to play. “Nag transfer na ako sa Cignal, I knew kasi back then na hindi forever ang volleyball and I will need a job. Cignal offered both volleyball and work. Stability na ang hanap ko that time para anytime na magdecide ako na mag-stop maglaro, may fallback ako.” said the 27-year old former Athlete of the Year.

Now that she is one of three Cignal players together with Rapril Aguilar and Cherry Mae Vivas who have been with the franchise for at least five years, it took time before she fully embraced being part of Team Awesome.

“Honestly yung una papers, but through the years I grew fond of my team. The experience as a whole. Also, yung management di rin ako pinabayaan and I am forever grateful to that. Kasi yung trust na binigay nila sa akin, ayoko din sirain. Kahit na minsan may mga side offers sakin yun ibang team, naiisip ko na ‘di ako pinabayaan ni Cignal. Naguguilty ako tanggapin offer ng iba,” she laugingly answered.

Challenge Accepted

She has been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows with the franchise. That being said, will she play for Cignal until retirement from competitive volleyball? “I will be very happy ending my playing career with Cignal. Pero madami pang possibilities na pwede mangyari. This time, I just want to keep my options open. I still crave for adventure, I am very much excited for whatever life has to offer.”

But while she is at peace with her decision so far, Dionela nearly ended her career in 2017 in the same fashion that she left the Rising Suns. “Dapat talaga magre-retire na ako noong nag-champion kami sa Invitationals tapos bonus pa nag Best Libero ako noon. Quota na ako nun. Yun talaga ang solid goal ko.”

Yet the Pocket-Sized Libero kept on playing, possibly because it’s where God saw her at her best. “Hindi natuloy na mag-retire ako because of certain things na nagbago sa personal relationship ko. Kaya naisip ko, baka ayaw pa ni God na mag stop ako sa paglalaro ganun baka need pa ako ng team ko. So I decided, to continue my journey. Baka there are still greater things waiting for me. So here I am, diving, digging, and cleaning the floor.”

Six years into her stellar PSL career, Dionela challenges herself to help get Cignal another title. “I found myself challenged every year. Kasi gusto ko mag-champion kami. Para man lang maibalik namin sa Cignal yung lahat ng hirap at support din nila sa amin through the years and goal ko din sa sarili ko na kahit papano, may championship ako sa lahat ng napuntahan ko na team (Perpetual in the NCAA, Cagayan in SVL, and Cignal in the PSL) at ako yung libero. Nakaka-proud kasi yun sobra.”

Finding identity in life through volleyball

Dionela compared her volleyball odyssey to unconditional love. “Roller coaster ride yung journey getting that first title pero parang love and hate relationship lang yan. Di porque natatalo ka, aayaw ka na. Di mo totally maaapreciate yung taste ng success kung aalis ka agad when things get tough. Dapat both good and bad times, you’ll stick to it. Para worth it. Parang sa love.”

With everything she has learned from the sport that gave her a brighter future, this diminutive defensive specialist has embraced herself, her team, and her career after everything she’s been through.

No wonder when asked to summarize her career in one word, it reflected her demeanor on the court and in life.

“Unbreakable”