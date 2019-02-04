Is Alexine Cabanos suiting up for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers?

The carousel of roster movements and additions have dominated the off-season before the PSL Grand Prix 2019. Seemingly every team has acquired a new player that can possibly bolster their hopes of winning the title. But one team that has been quiet lately are the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Or are they? Recent photographs from De La Salle insider Benito Araneta show that former UST Golden Tigresses setter Alexine Cabanos has been joining their scrimmages.

It’s very rare for the Ramil De Jesus-coached squad to add a non-Lady Spiker to the F2 roster. But Cabanos does have De La Salle roots for she played football and volleyball in De La Salle Zobel before entering UST for college. If she indeed has joined the Cargo Movers, the once-Creamline Cool Smasher will serve as back-up for Kim Fajardo who is also nursing some injury.

Of course, Michelle Cobb won’t be able to suit up for the three-time PSL champions due to her commitment with DLSU in the upcoming UAAP season. It’s also possible that she will return to Creamline because the PVL season doesn’t start until May when the PSL Grand Prix and the UAAP usually ends.

We will only know if these pictures paint the scenario of her donning the yellow and black once the Cargo Movers kick off their 2019 PSL Grand Prix campaign on February 19 at 7 PM against the Cignal HD Spikers.