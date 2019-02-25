Import Watch: Selime Ilyasoglu shares goal with the Foton Tornadoes

When the Foton Tornadoes won their first ever PSL Grand Prix title in 2015, it started their road to being tagged as championship contenders in every Grand Prix. With imports such as Lindsay Stalzer and Sara Klisura that are not just a spiker but can also play defense and that is a very important asset for imports here in the PSL and with that a new import with high international background has been signed up to help in their goal to win the title.

The Foton Tornadoes have been tagged as strong contenders in the import-laden PSL Grand Prix ever since they won the championship in 2015. Since then, reinforcements such as Lindsay Stalzer and Sara Klisura ensured that the squad cannot be taken lightly by the other seven teams.

This year, the squad brought in former Turkey National Team player Selime Ilyasoglu to continue Foton’s winning tradition. She has nothing but praise with her experience so far. “It’s been a month but we are getting better each day. We are trying to get some polishing with the setters especially we are two tall imports here and everything is doing all well here,” she shared.

Even though they dropped a match against the Petron Blaze Spikers, Ilyasoglu shared that they still have high hopes for the tournament. “The girls are very positive and they try to help us. Also we try to have better communication with them and day by day we are getting better. Coach A (Aaron Velez) is trying to teach the system and we are just adopting it. I can guarantee that everything is doing well now,” Ilyasoglu added.

Foton Tornadoes head coach Aaron Velez has nothing but positive remarks for Ilyasoglu and Courtney Felinski especially on how they participate in making their system better. “I appreciate both of our imports. They are very open to ideas. At the same time, they share their experiences from abroad so it’s really a partnership with our imports.”

Velez also mentioned that both players quickly adapted to the Philippine style of volleyball. “Given also that it is very different here in the Philippines, they managed to adjust right away. They try to give their inputs and at the same time they try to fill in whatever the team is in need right now. They are good imports for our team.”

Defense is her offense

While most Grand Prix imports are known to be big scorers, Ilyasoglu shared that stopping opponents is her main weapon. “People can look forward to my blocking and defense. I have so much ambition. During the game, I can be a very different person. Sometimes you can understand in my mimics, one time you see me smile, stay positive, but sometimes I forget about everything. I’m just focusing on the opponent and through that I can see that people can cheer for me and my team.”

Aside from suiting up for her country in the 2011 European Championship and the 2012 FIVB Grand Prix, the 30-year old outside hitter has also played for Eczacibasi and Galatasaray in the Turkish Women’s Volleyball League as well as for Idea Khonkaen in Thailand. She also played for CSM Volei Alba Blaj wherein she won a silver medal in the CEV Women’s Champions League.

As a player with extensive international and club experience, Ilyasoglu did not hide her goals with the Tornadoes. “Our target is to finish first and be the best we can. It’s too early to talk about it but we are getting better. We need to look at our game, look at our weakness with open arms and be better. But our ultimate goal is to win the crown.”