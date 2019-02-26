Import Watch: Courtney Felinski’s versatility is key to Foton’s success

There are two common factors during the Foton Tornadoes’ title runs in the PSL Grand Prix: Lindsay Stalzer and a talented import that complements her game. Katie Messing filled the role in 2015 while Ariel Usher did the same in 2016.

This year, Stalzer will play for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. But her spot has been filled by former Turkish women’s national team member Selime Ilyasoglu. As for the other reinforcement? The Tornadoes have found a gem in first-time PSL import Courtney Felinski.

The 27-year old outside hitter who starred for Georgia Institute of Technology is happy with her stint with the Tornadoes. “It’s been really great. The girls have been super welcoming and so as the staff and everyone’s being really kind and helpful with the communication. It is super easy so it’s been a really easy transition and it’s been nice.”

As a veteran playing with extensive international experience in Finland, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland, Felinski believes that her overall game can be the game changer in Foton’s chances. “I think just my overall like total game. I can help stabilize the court. You know be pretty around it and help obviously score a lot of points in attacking but also bring stability and confidence in the back row as well I just wanna be an overall player. Make all my teammates better along the way,“ said the one-time Finnish LiigaPloki MVP.

For Felinski, physical preparation will help her perform well during the grueling Grand Prix tournament. “I think i’m just preparing well. You know my body, to make sure I can stay healthy the whole time is really important since I think imports play a vital role in this league. So I’m trying to stay healthy being the best shape that I possibly could be in so that when we start practice, I don’t have to catch up and that’s the most important thing. It’s just being physically well.”

Courtney Felinski’s over-all game provides a nice balance to Ilyasoglu’s explosiveness. As they familiarize themselves with Coach Aaron Velez’ system even more, it won’t be impossible for the Foton Tornadoes to cruise to a medal finish in the PSL Grand Prix 2019.