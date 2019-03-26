Import Call Back: PSL reinforcements we’d love to see play again (Part 2)

Imports play a big part in the PSL Grand Prix. Some have brought championships while others endeared themselves to Filipino fans with remarkable feats. Here are some Philippine Superliga imports that we’d like to see again.

Hillary Hurley (Petron Blaze Spikers) – 2017 and 2018 Grand Prix

The 29-year old from California barged into the PSL during the 2017 Grand Prix when she teamed up with Lindsay Stalzer and Yuri Fukuda. It didn’t take long before she acquired the moniker “The Hurricane” due to her forceful spikes. While they eventually lost to the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the finals, she was adjudged as the 1st Best Open Spiker. She returned to Petron the following year but was replaced by Katherine Bell before their semifinal series against the Cocolife Asset Managers due to a recurring ankle injury. Hurley is now married to Luke Reynolds who is also a volleyball coach in Germany.

Bojana Todorovic (Philips Gold Lady Slammers) – 2015 Grand Prix

The 27-year old Serbian from the University of California helped the Philips Gold Lady Slammers clinch the top spot after the 2015 Grand Prix eliminations. That team’s core of Alexis Olgard, Melissa Gohing, Michele Gumabao, Myla Pablo, and herself almost reached the finals if not for their loss against the eventual champion Foton Tornadoes. Fans called for her return when the franchise transferred to the PVL. However, she hasn’t played in the Philippines since.

The Japanese libero became a household name when she played for Team PSL Manila during the 2016 FIVB Women’s Club Championship. After which, the Petron Blaze Spikers acquired her services. While there was an abundance of her fantastic saves, her collaboration with Hurley and Stalzer came short of the title the first time around. However, they completed their mission of winning a championship the following Grand Prix with a big help from Fukuda’s awesome floor defense and great volleyball IQ.

The 24-year old opposite spiker from Atlanta made her debut during the 2017 Grand Prix and had an easy time adjusting to Coach Ramil De Jesus’ system. Her explosiveness was the final straw that led the Cargo Movers to their only Grand Prix championship as of present. She had another run with F2 Logistics the following year but Petron got the better of them. She became a fan favorite that De La Salle University even considered bringing her in for one season.

Of all the imports in the PSL, the 31-year old Brazilian-Japanese setter is arguably the most beloved of them all. She is best remembered in leading Petron to their first title together with Alaina Bergsma, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, and Ces Molina. The following year, she returned for her last tour of duty but unfortunately lost to the Foton Tornadoes. Her pleasing personality and court smarts are just some of the reasons why followers are still clamoring for her return.