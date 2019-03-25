Import Call Back: PSL reinforcements that we’d love to see play again (Part 1)

Imports play a big part in the PSL Grand Prix. Some have brought championships while others endeared themselves to Filipino fans with remarkable feats. Here are some Philippine Superliga imports that we’d like to see again.

Alaina Bergsma (Petron Blaze Spikers) – 2014 Grand Prix

The 28-year-old opposite spiker from the University of Oregon played during the 2014 Grand Prix and helped Petron nail their first title in franchise history. She was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament and played with the likes of Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Gretchen Ho, Jen Reyes, and Carmina Aganon. The former American National Team member is now playing for Daejeon KGC in the South Korean V-League.

Sara Klisura (Foton Tornadoes, Cocolife Asset Managers) – 2017 and 2018 Grand Prix

She caught the attention of PSL fans when Serbian coach Moro Branislav tapped her services during the 2017 PSL Grand Prix. Klisura then scored 41 points in a five-set victory against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers which is the third highest single-game scoring record in the league. She also helped the Asset Managers to reach fourth place which is the highest in franchise history. Klisura is currently playing for CSM Târgoviște in the Romanian Divizia A1.

The former University of Arizona standout introduced herself in 2015 and proved to be the right import for Cignal by forming a dependable tandem with Amanda Anderson. Even though they did not win a title with Cignal, the impression she created inspired Foton to bring her back in the 2016 Grand Prix to play alongside Lindsay Stalzer. Their partnership finally gave the title that Usher coveted and they got ample support from Jaja Santiago, Cherry Ann Rondina, and EJ Laure.

Lynda Morales (RC Cola-Air Force Spikers, Cignal HD Spikers) 2015 and 2016 Grand Prix

The 30-year old Puerto Rican middle blocker got enlisted in 2015 for RC Cola-Air Force and turned heads with her on-court energy. The following year, Morales was called back to the PSL by the Cignal HD Spikers but her stint was cut short by an ankle injury in a game against Generika. The Olympic veteran was not able to return back to the HD Spikers after that and it’s high time for her to have another run.

Gyselle Silva (Smart Giga Hitters) – 2018 Grand Prix

No PSL scoring feat is more impressive than the 56 points posted by this former Cuban National Team member against the Cocolife Asset Managers in the 2018 PSL GP. Though they lost the match, she put the league on notice because the Smart Giga Hitters cannot be taken lightly. Silva got the respect of her peers, coaches, and fans even though they ended up winless. She deserves an encore if ever she’s available for next year’s PSL Grand Prix.