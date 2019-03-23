Holding Ground: Players who have stayed the longest for every PSL team (Part 2)

(Click here for Part 1)

Players have come and go during the Philippine Superliga’s inception in 2013. But despite roster changes, these players have remained with their PSL squad for a while. Here are the those who have not been shown the exit door.

Lizlee Ann Pantone – PLDT Power Hitters

The former Adamson Lady Falcon was part of the original squad that played in 2013 together with Sue Roces, Pau Soriano, and Lou Ann Latigay. Despite roster, team name, and league changes, Pantone has been the irreplaceable force on the defensive end. The multi-awarded libero still has a lot of mileage left in her tank and she hopes to help deliver a title for her squad.

After playing for the Foton Tornadoes in the 2015 PSL All-Filipino Conference, Lastimosa focused on her stint with the UST Golden Tigresses. She was then recruited in 2017 by then-head coach Sammy Acaylar to be one of the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors’ maiden players. Despite sub-par seasons and coaching changes, the team captain remains to be the only constant figure in the Sta. Lucia sidelines.

The former San Beda Lady Red Spiker is among the few players that have stayed with one PSL franchise in the PSL. She joined the Blaze Spikers during the 2014 PSL All-Filipino Conference and has been the only member of all five championship teams. Despite the lengthy tenure with Petron, Molina donned the F2 Logistics jersey when she was part of the selection that played in the 2016 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship in Manila. While she often takes a back seat to her teammates, her leadership is a vital factor in the Blaze Spikers’ dominant run as of late.

Aguilar has been with the franchise since 2013, making her the longest tenured player under one PSL franchise. Meanwhile, Dionela joined Cignal during the 2013 Grand Prix to take over from Jen Reyes. They have won the 2017 PSL Invitationals title under the mentorship of Coach George Pascua and playing alongside the likes of Chie Saet, Stephanie Mercado, Maica Morada, Mylene Paat, and Rachel Anne Daquis. They remain constant pieces of the Cignal roster through the good and bad times.