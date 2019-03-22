Holding Ground: Players who have stayed the longest for every PSL team (Part 1)

Players have come and go during the Philippine Superliga’s inception in 2013. But despite roster changes, these players have remained with their PSL squad for a while. Here are the those who have not been shown the exit door.

The former Adamson Lady Falcon middle blocker is the only one remaining from the original squad that featured Michelle Gumabao, Wensh Tiu, and Denden Lazaro. Though rarely used, her energy on the court is infectious and her championship experience makes her a spring well of wisdom for the up-and-coming squad of Coach Joshua Ylaya.

The Batanguena is part of the Petron Blaze Spikers squad that swept the 2015 PSL All-Filipino Conference en route to a championship. She transferred to Foton the following conference and won two more titles. The 2015 PSL Grand Prix Best Setter has never left the franchise since. While she has seen the best with the Tornadoes, Perez has also experienced the worst courtesy of an active nine-game losing streak in the current Grand Prix.

Many would think that Patty Orendain or Angeli Araneta would be the longest-tenured Lifesaver. However, it is the 2018 PSL Collegiate Grand Slam and All-Filipino Conference Best Libero who holds that distinction. The current UE Lady Warrior was brought in to Generika Ayala by then-head coach Francis Vicente during the 2016 PSL Grand Prix and has not left since. She will return to the Sherwin Meneses-mentored squad after finishing her final UAAP playing year.

The De La Salle duo has been with the Cargo Movers since its inception. From coaches Mayi Prochina to Ramil De Jesus, they have been part of three championships. More importantly, their leadership help maintain F2’s cohesion through the years. Given that they are still at the prime of their careers, it’s unlikely to see them hang up their sneakers any time soon.