Injury-plagued F2 Logistics Cargo Movers sign Cindy Imbo

With injuries piling up for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, they have made another signing that will deepen their rotation in time for the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix 2019 playoffs.

The Cargo Movers signed up NCAA Season 94 1st Best Open Spiker Cindy Imbo for the remainder of the Grand Prix as they are looking at getting ample support for imports Lindsay Stalzer and Rebecca Perry. Imbo’s addition will deepen F2’s core of spikers which has been shortened by injuries to Cha Cruz-Behag and Kim Kianna Dy.

When asked why the Dumaguete native chose the Ramil De Jesus-mentored squad, she replied: “Una sa lahat, bakit hindi sa F2? Maganda ang kultura at marami akong matututunan sa mga kakampi ko dito tulad nila Ara (Galang) at Ate Aby (Marano). Pangalawa, to play for Coach Ramil De Jesus will be more knowledge para sa akin.”

The Cargo Movers will be Imbo’s fourth PSL team after stints with the New San Jose Builders, the Amy’s Kitchen-Perpetual Spiker, and the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. The leading scorer for the Lady Altas in NCAA Season 94 once tallied 32 points in a semifinal game against the College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers.

She will be a vital addition in the team’s quest for its second PSL Grand Prix title. Imbo will play alongside Galang, Marano, Majoy Baron, Dawn Macandili, Michelle Morente, Klarisa Abriam, Fritz Joy Gallenero, Bien Elaine Juanillo, and Alexine Cabanos who took over from Fajardo after the latter suffered a finger injury after trying to block an attempt of United Volleyball Club’s Kalei Mau.

As to what she can bring to the court for the Cargo Movers, she responded, “Siguro kung ano ang sabihin ni Coach Ramil, ibibigay ko. Kilala ninyo naman ako, palaban ako sa loob ng court kaya yan din ibibigay ko.”

Imbo will replace Dy in the roster and is set to make her F2 Logistics Cargo Movers debut this Saturday, March 16, against the surging PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.