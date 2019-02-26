Grading the initial performance of PLDT and UVC’s imports

Imports add excitement to the PSL Grand Prix. Aside from delivering heavy spikes and monster blocks, their over-all performance can either make or break a team. Thus, we grade how the imports of the United Volleyball Club and the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters have fared so far.

Grace Lazard

Explosiveness? Check. Stability? Check. The Power Hitters got what they are looking for as Lazard has dazzled in her maiden PSL stint so far. The former Iowa State standout has provided the points especially that Grethcel Soltones is out due to injury. She has scored a total of 61 points, 32 of which came against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. Not bad for a reinforcement who came in just a week before the conference started.

Grade: A+

Consistency is the core of Bedart-Ghani’s game. Scoring is not a problem for the Josh Ylaya-mentored squad with Kalei Mau and Bedhart-Ghani at the wings. Scoring 23 in her first game against Foton and following it up with 22 in their come from behind win against Sta. Lucia makes her a steady option for points. It would be nice though if she can be explosive from the get-go. Her game is like a diesel engine that needs to heat up first before she gets into a groove. She is capable of scoring at least 30 points once she starts fast.

Grade: B+

Kendra Dahlke

Dahlke’s performance for the University of Arizona caught the attention of PLDT head coach Roger Gorayeb, making her addition a no brainer. But the start of her PSL Grand Prix career did not go as planned. She had a sub-par four-point performance against the Petron Blaze Spikers followed by an eight-point outing against Cignal. She has started to gain steam though with a 21-point performance in their win against Generika-Ayala. Dahlke seems to have adjusted to Gorayeb’s system and that’s a positive sign for the Power Hitters.

Grade: B-

Shar Lata Manu-Olevao

She suited up with Taylor Milton in the 2017 PSL Grand Prix and is not a stranger to Philippine volleyball. However, she was not fielded in during United Volleyball Club’s first game against the Foton Tornadoes. While she only tallied eight points in their come-from-behind victory over the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, the timing by which her points came cannot be disregarded. Her role in UVC’s offense will continually grow as she gets familiarized with Joshua Ylaya’s system.

Grade: B-