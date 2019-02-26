Grading the initial performance of Generika Ayala and Foton’s imports

Imports add excitement to the PSL Grand Prix. Aside from delivering heavy spikes and monster blocks, their over-all performance can either make or break a team. Thus, we grade how the imports of the Generika Ayala Lifesavers and the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy have fared so far.

While Del Rio came in as a replacement for Lisbet Arredondo Reyes, she showed a lot of promise during their game against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. It’s just too bad that an unfortunate foot sprain injury made her miss their match versus the defending champion Petron Blaze Spikers and the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters. Now that she will be replaced by an Asian import, the Sherwin Meneses-coached squad is left to wonder what could have been.

Grade: C+

The Foton Tornadoes have found a gem of an import in Felinski. A silent operator from Texas, she did a splendid job during their opening day game against United Volleyball Club, scoring 23 points. Even though she was well defended in their straight-sets loss to Petron, her work ethic and versatility is a boost to the Tornadoes’ quest to get back to a podium finish.

Grade: B+

The tallest import in the tournament is doing wonders for the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. She has been providing stability at middle blocker with Ria Meneses. Although they have not yet won a match this season and is set to lose Del Rio, Kocyigit becomes a stabilizing force who can deliver booming spikes or stop the opposition from scoring.

Grade: B

Ilyasoglu showed why she was part of the Turkish National team and a must-watch import in the PSL Grand Prix. Together with Courtney Felinski, she brought the fight out of the Tornadoes by scoring 19 points in their four-set win against United Volleyball Club. They may have lost big to the Petron Blaze Spikers but she still put up 10 points in that match. She can be a terrifying attacker if Foton’s setters connect with her more.

Grade: B