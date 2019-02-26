Grading the initial performance of F2 Logistics and Sta. Lucia’s imports

Imports add excitement to the PSL Grand Prix. Aside from delivering heavy spikes and monster blocks, their over-all performance can either make or break a team. Thus, we grade how the imports of the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers have fared so far.

Playing as the only import for the talent-laden F2 Logistics might be the easiest job of all . Even though Lindsay Stalzer has not yet played a game for the Cargo Movers, Perry has been holding the fort well by scoring 36 points in their first two games. She can be a perfect partner to Stalzer in F2 Logistics’ mission to regain the Grand Prix championship.

Grade: B+

The 6′ 5″ Utility spiker from Washington State is putting the rest of the league on notice. With her superb scoring, net defense, and leadership, the 22-year old is showing that the Lady Realtors can rebuild with her. Schoenlein is second in scoring with 73 points, two behind Cignal’s Erica Wilson, despite being on her first professional volleyball experience. She is not just doing it with spikes but with kill blocks as well.

Grade: B

Stalzer is expected to play with the Cargo Movers by February 26 against the United Volleyball Club. However, her decorated resume in the Philippine Superliga is an indication of what the Ramil De Jesus-coached squad is getting with her. She is a proven winner who has already brought titles to the Foton Tornadoes and the Petron Blaze Spikers. The two-time PSL MVP hopes to deliver the championship to F2 Logistics as well.

Grade: N/A

This is what the doctor exactly ordered for the Lady Realtors. The Babes Castillo-mentored squad badly needs a middle blocker to stabilize their net defense and that is where the former University of Minnesota standout comes in. Lohman has a total of 44 points, including 11 points in their win against Generika-Ayala. Her ability to stop opponent’s attacks gives Sta. Lucia a formidable fight this conference.

Grade: B-