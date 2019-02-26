Grading the initial performance of Cignal and Petron’s imports

Tuesday, 26 Feb 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Imports add excitement to the PSL Grand Prix. Aside from delivering heavy spikes and monster blocks, their over-all performance can either make or break a team. Thus, we grade how the imports of the Cignal HD Spikers and the Petron Blaze Spikers have fared so far.

Erica Wilson

Wilson has been special for the HD Spikers. She tallied 75 points in three games, most among imports in the first week of the PSL Grand Prix so far. They are enjoying a 2-1 record as well. The 28-year-old open spiker will continue to be the main scoring option for Cignal now that Coach Edgar Barroga has shifted fellow reinforcement Anastasiya Artameva to middle blocker.

Grade: A+

Katherine Bell

Bell played limited games during last year’s Grand Prix while complementing Lindsay Stalzer. With a full season for the Petron Blaze Spikers in front of her, she is going full throttle with 60 points in three matches. She is one of the main reasons why the Shaq Delos Santos-coached squad is yet to drop a match in their unblemished run so far. Her partnership with Stephanie Niemer is scary.

Grade: A

Anastasiya Artemeva

She came in later than Wilson but she is blending well in Barroga’s system. The Azerbaijan national team member takes off some offensive load from her fellow import and her transition to middle blocker gives the HD Spikers an imposing presence at the net. Her scoring totals are improving every game. Cignal will be a tough customer once Artemeva fully adjusts to her converted position.

Grade: B+

Stephanie Niemer

Niemer has unfinished business in returning to Petron. This time, her partnership with Bell is all smooth sailing. With her devastating jump serves and power spikes, the wing spiker from the University of Cincinnati has garnered 52 points this conference. The Blaze Spikers will be a tough squad to beat once Niemer and Bell are firing from all cylinders.

Grade: A

