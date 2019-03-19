Get to know the PSL’s first female full-time coliseum announcer

Sports media personalities such as Sev Sarmenta, Denise Tan, Apple David, and James Velasquez add life into a volleyball game. Now, a new coliseum announcer will inject excitement and drama to the Philippine Superliga.

Though a master of many trades, she still had much to learn

Alyssa Gabrielle Lemana Chong, better known as Ysa, is a 26-year old Filipino-Chinese who was originally recruited to play basketball in high school. That sparked her interest in sports even though she was not the athletic type. Before delving into the industry, she was also into events hosting, dubbing, and writing for Chalk Magazine and Manila Bulletin. Aside from her corporate position, she was once a part of Monster Radio RX 93.1 and also joined a number of beauty pageants.

The Political Science major from De La Salle University-Manila developed her passion for sports when she started as a courtside reporter for Yahoo! Philippines Sports and the Filsports Basketball Association. But despite these opportunities, she felt the need to attend the Newbies Broadcasting Academy to venture into new horizons.

The N.B.A is a workshop founded by long-time sports anchor Noel Zarate and sports enthusiast Troy Yaw that aims to enhance the talent of those who are keen to break into the industry either through television, radio, print media, online writing, hosting, and even television show production.

“I found out about the workshop through a friend who then introduced me to Sir Noel Zarate. I decided to attend the workshop after my first try as a basketball analyst. I was very disappointed with my performance and realized that I had a ton to learn when it comes to sportscasting. I knew that if I really wanted to pursue a career in the industry,I had to start from scratch, and the workshop was a great way to do that and learn from the pros,” said the Uno High School alumni.

Opened doors

After the workshop, a lot of doors opened for Chong as she joined the Metro League and Community Basketball Association as a court side reporter. In time for the International Month for Women, she also became the first-ever woman full-time Philippine Super Liga coliseum announcer. “Ever since after the workshop, doors have opened and I try to make sure I don’t take opportunities for granted. Aside from everything I learned from the workshop, the people I met and the connections I made have not only been helpful but also very inspiring. Everyone’s passion for sports and broadcasting just rubs off on you.”

But did the former De La Salle student ever imagine being the voice of the PSL? “Honestly, not at all. I never thought my voice was cut out for coliseum announcing, so I never considered it a possibility. Aside from that, I have been more immersed in basketball than volleyball.”

Despite that, she sought all the help needed to be an ace on the microphone during PSL matches. “I enjoy volleyball so much more now, and I’ve always been the type who tries whatever I’m qualified for. When Jay (Dela Cruz) first suggested that I try it out, I was a little bit doubtful of my capabilities but was willing to learn. It helped a lot that I had mentors like him and Sir Noel (Zarate). I still can’t believe I’ve already done eight games so far!,” she added.

Lessons from the workshop

Chong learned a lot from the workshop not just in the industry but also in life as she is now valuing the good opportunities coming her way. “Some of our mentors have said that more than just teaching us about broadcasting, the workshop also teaches us about life. I can attest to this as the biggest lesson I have probably taken with me is perseverance, among others. The workshop made me realize that everyone must start somewhere, and that talent alone won’t make you successful. You also need self-belief, hard work, and preparedness.”

It won’t be long before Chong might join the likes of Tan, Carla Lizardo, or Chiqui Pablo in the broadcast booth. But she was honest to answer, “Well, I’m not thinking about that right now, especially since I’m still pretty new at volleyball. Denise and Chiqui have played and have been in the sport for a while now, so I do hope to learn from them, too! I guess right now, I’m more focused on learning and immersing myself more, so when the opportunity comes, I’m ready.”

Truly a lot has changed in the life of Ysa Chong and she is grateful for the learnings she acquired from the Newbies Broadcasting Academy. Just like her, you can have a chance to attend the three-day workshop that has propelled her career to greater heights.

Batch two of the Newbies Broadcasting Academy will be held on April 5-7, 2019 at the Development Academy of the Philippines along San Miguel Avenue in Ortigas, Pasig City. Zarate will still be the workshop master and experts will once again swing by to share their knowledge in television broadcasting and directing, print media, online writing, and more. For inquiries, you may contact 09176366011 or visit their Facebook page by clicking here.