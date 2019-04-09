Generika-Ayala overcame being down a set to force a do-or-die match against PLDT

Kaya Ko!

Intensity and will to win was all the Generika Ayala Lifesavers needed in order to force a do or die match as they defeted the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters in 4-sets 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24 in the quarterfinals of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 at the Fil-Oil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

In the opening set, the Power Hitters and the Lifesavers were locking up with a tight game with Kendra Dahlke and Grace Lazard at the forefront for PLDT. But Kanjana Kuthaisong and team captain Angeli Araneta tried their best to get back but still PLDT took the opening set.

The second set was all about heart for both teams as it was a spike off between Kuthaisong and Dahlke with the Lifesavers getting the break in the set.

The third and fourth set proved that Generika really wanted it more as Kseniya Kocyigit, Ria Meneses and Araneta proved to be the thorns on the side of the Power Hitters to force a do-or-die match on Saturday.

The Lifesavers were led by Kuthaisong with 17 points, all on attacks, followed by 14 points each by Araneta and Meneses. Libero Bia General was all over the floor as she finished with 30 excellent digs. The Power Hitters, which came from a two-week break, were led by Dahlke with 23 points, 20 on attacks, followed by Lazard with 15 points. The local support of PLDT was not in sync with the imports as the triumvirate of Grethcel Soltones, Aiko Urdas and Jasmine Nabor finished with a combine 22 point output. Libero Lizlee Ann Pantone also played well as she contributed 28 excellent digs and 24 excellent receptions.

The Lifesavers and the Power Hitters will play their do-or-die game on Saturday at the Fil-Oil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Scores

Generika Ayala (3) – Kuthaisong 17, Araneta 14, Meneses 14, Kocyigit 13, Ceballos 11, Lavitoria 1, Macatuno 0, Orendain 0, Hingpit 0, Cerveza 0, General (L)

PLDT (1) – Dahlke 23, Lazard 15, Urdas 8, Soltones 7, Nabor 7, Devanadera 4, Sta. Rita 3, Alvarez 1, Pantone (L)