Generika Ayala Lifesavers aiming to surpass last season’s finish

While the Generika Ayala Lifesavers finished third in last year’s All Filipino Conference, they are not yet satisfied with this result. Luckily, they already have the pieces that can propel them forward.

For team captain Angeli Araneta, the team’s management is a vital factor behind their recent success. “I think it started because of our management and coaching staff. As you all know we started 2018 with a lot of changes, from coaching staff and to getting new players as well. Props to our management for having a perfect combination. For this season, we want go beyond of course from what we have showed last season. We won’t stop there and we’ll strive harder to get a championship.”

The Sherwin Meneses-coach squad exemplified a “we not me” attitude that triggered them to win eight of their next ten games after an 0-3 start in last year’s All Filipino, including the bronze medal match against the Cignal HD Spikers. Credit that to a cast of former role players from other teams which Araneta thinks was the company’s intention when they refined the roster. “I think that is one important factor that we have in our team. On and off the court each player is important, her contributions, her ideas, etc., It matters. I think it is also because of the trust that the coaches have given us.”

The former UP Lady Maroon did not shy away from her desire of winning a title. Yet, she is aware of the uphill climb required to attain that goal. “We want to go beyond. We want a championship. But we all know that we have to work harder for it since all teams are preparing well. Hopefully with the help of our imports we can contend for the gold. There is nowhere to go but up for our team.”

Finishing seventh in last year’s Grand Prix, the Lifesavers has retained its core led by PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 individual awardees Ria Meneses and Patty Orendain. Joining them are Fiola Ceballos, Angeli Araneta, April Ross Hingpit, Mikaela Lopez, and Carol Ann Cerveza. However, Best Libero Kath Arado will not see action for Generika Ayala this conference due to her commitment with the UE Lady Warriors for UAAP Season 81.

With the PSL Grand Prix 2019 barely a month away, the Lifesavers have already signed up former Cuban National Team member Lisbet Arredondo Reyes and Azerbaijan NT player Kseniya Poznyak Kocyigit as foreign reinforcements. They might have lost Bang Pineda to Cocolife. But the Generika Ayala Lifesavers have proven that they have what it takes to compete with the league’s best. That way, it will only be a matter of time before they can hoist a PSL championship trophy.