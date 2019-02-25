Generika Ayala Lifesavers to replace import Nikolle Del Rio

Monday, 25 Feb 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

With the PSL Grand Prix 2019 on full swing, the Generika Ayala Lifesavers will be taking a step back for they will be replacing injured import Nikolle Del Rio. The announcement was made by team manager Allyn Sta. Maria via her Facebook page.

While the Brazilian reinforcement is on her way to recovery from the foot sprain she suffered in their opening day game against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, the Lifesavers management decided to let her recover fully even though the player insists that she can battle for the PSL All-Filipino Conference 2018 bronze medalists.

“Niki (Del Rio) is recovering well but is not yet ready to play as competitively as she should be based on the medical assessment of our team PT hence, we decided to let her sit it out and ensure her full recovery. Being the professional that she is, Niki is insisting she can play. In this team however, we choose to prioritize our player’s health and well being over and above the games and standings. Our locals have been playing really well so far but they need reinforcement. So in the coming days, we will be introducing a new Asian Import,” shared the youthful team manager.

With this huge loss, the Lifesavers are struggling to find their groove as they find themselves at the bottom of the 2019 PSL Grand Prix standings with an 0-3 record. But with a strong local support and their beanpole of an import Kseniya Kocyigit at the forefront, Sta. Maria believes that they can turn things around and string some victories.

“This team, I know has a heart bigger than anything I have seen so far. Basta’t sama sama, #KayaKo at Kayang kaya nating lahat!”

There is no word yet on who the new import for the Generika Ayala Lifesavers will be, save that it will be coming from the same continent. The Sherwin Meneses-coached squad are looking for their first win in the tournament when they face the streaking Cignal HD Spikers (2-1) on February 26, 7 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

