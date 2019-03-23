Generika Ayala Lifesavers extend win streak by conquering Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers is proving once again that they can recover after a bad start in the tournament by defeating the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in four sets 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18 during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Lifesavers got off to a quick start in the opening set as Kanjana Kuthaisong scored six points while Kseniya Kocyigit and Marlyn Llagoso had five apiece. However, the Lady Realtors embarked on a scoring run led by Casey Schoenlein to pull to within three, 22-19. But that’s all Sta. Lucia wrote as team captain Angeli Araneta closed set one for her squad.

The Lady Realtors executed a better start in the second set as Jhoana Maraguinot and team captain Pamela Lastimosa combined for seven points. However, the errors of Coach Babes Castillo’s squad helped Generika Ayala snatch the set away.

It was a nip-and-tuck third set before Schoenlein, scoring eight points herself, got much needed support from the locals to take one set back.

The Lifesavers did not give in to the pressure of a Lady Realtors’ comeback in the deciding set as Kuthaisong and Araneta slammed Sta. Lucia’s hopes. Generika Ayala nailed their fourth victory in the conference despite missing the services of middle blocker Ria Meneses who is nursing a sprained left ankle.

Kuthaisong led Generika Ayala with 22 points, followed by Kocyigit with 15. The Lady Realtors, still winless in the second round, were led by Schoenlein with 22 markers.

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers (4-7) will try to gain more steam heading into the playoffs as they battle the defending champions Petron on March 26. On the other hand, the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors (2-9) seeks to shake off this bad stretch when they face the Blaze Spikers as well on March 28. Both games will be played at Filoil.

The Scores

Generika-Ayala (3) – Kuthaisong 24, Kocyigit 16, Araneta 9, Ceballos 8, Llagoso 7, Lopez 4, Orendain 2, Lavitoria 1, Hingpit 0, Macatuno 0, General (L)

Sta. Lucia (1) – Schoenlein 22, Lastimosa 9, Lohman 8, Maraguinot 7, Austero 6, Raslan 4, Rivera 2, De Leon 1, Villanueva 0, Marzan 0, Catindig (L)