Generika Ayala Lifesavers nails second win by dominating Cignal HD Spikers

In a victory that could turn their fortunes around, the Generika Ayala Lifesavers defeated the Cignal HD Spikers in straight sets 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Lifesavers took advantage of an error-filled first set by the HD Spikers with a scoring barrage from import Karjana Kuthaisong, Fiola Ceballos, and Ria Meneses.

Kuthaisong continued her dominance in the second set but Mylene Paat engaged her in a scoring duel. In the end, costly mistakes by the Edgar Barroga-coached squad halted a late push for Cignal and Generika Ayala takes set two.

Paat did not let her team down in the third set by being the lone bright spot for the HD Spikers. But just when Cignal was poised to extend the match to a fourth set, the Lifesavers stormed from a 17-13 deficit to take set three and the victory.

For Lifesavers Head Coach Sherwin Meneses, he did not expect to catch the HD Spikers in an off-night most especially that Cignal has very talented imports. “Maganda yung basic service receive namin this game. Hindi namin ineexpect na matapos eto agad kasi nga magaling yung mga imports ng Cignal.”

Kuthaisong and Fiola Ceballos led the Sherwin Meneses-mentored unit with 14 markers apiece followed by Kseniya Kocyigit with 12 points. Paat led the HD Spikers with 15 points followed by Erica Wilson with her lowest output in the conference with 11 points.

“Ginawa lang namin yun na-training namin kahapon. Nasanay na kami sa five sets so dapat makabawi din kami kasi galing din kami sa talo noong last. Isa pa lang panalo namin so bumawi talaga kami for this game,” player of the game Ceballos shared in the post-game interview.

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers (2-7) will try to clinch a win streak when they go up against United Volleyball Club on March 21 at the Filoil. Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers (5-4) will try to bounce back versus the undefeated Petron Blaze Spikers on March 16 at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

The Scores

Generika-Ayala (3) – Ceballos 14, Kuthaisong 14, Kosyigit 12, Meneses 9, Lopez 4, Hingpit 2, Araneta 2, Lavitoria 1, Orendain 0, General (L)

Cignal (0) – Paat 15, Wilson 11, Artemeva 6, Daquis 4, Navarro 3, Salamagos 1, Musa 1, Cardiente 1, Masangkay 0, Aguilar 0, Vivas 0, Dionela (L), Amutan ( L)