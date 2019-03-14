Generika Ayala Lifesavers nails second win by dominating Cignal HD Spikers

Thursday, 14 Mar 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo credit; Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

In a victory that could turn their fortunes around, the Generika Ayala Lifesavers defeated the Cignal HD Spikers in straight sets 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Lifesavers took advantage of an error-filled first set by the HD Spikers with a scoring barrage from import Karjana Kuthaisong, Fiola Ceballos, and Ria Meneses.

Kuthaisong continued her dominance in the second set but Mylene Paat engaged her in a scoring duel. In the end, costly mistakes by the Edgar Barroga-coached squad halted a late push for Cignal and Generika Ayala takes set two.

Paat did not let her team down in the third set by being the lone bright spot for the HD Spikers. But just when Cignal was poised to extend the match to a fourth set, the Lifesavers stormed from a 17-13 deficit to take set three and the victory.

For Lifesavers Head Coach Sherwin Meneses, he did not expect to catch the HD Spikers in an off-night most especially that Cignal has very talented imports. “Maganda yung basic service receive namin this game.  Hindi namin ineexpect na matapos eto agad kasi nga magaling yung mga imports ng Cignal.”

Kuthaisong and Fiola Ceballos led the Sherwin Meneses-mentored unit with 14 markers apiece followed by Kseniya Kocyigit with 12 points. Paat led the HD Spikers with 15 points followed by Erica Wilson with her lowest output in the conference with 11 points.

“Ginawa lang namin yun na-training namin kahapon. Nasanay na kami sa five sets so dapat makabawi din kami kasi galing din kami sa talo noong last. Isa pa lang panalo namin so bumawi talaga kami for this game,” player of the game Ceballos shared in the post-game interview.

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers (2-7) will try to clinch a win streak when they go up against United Volleyball Club on March 21 at the Filoil. Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers (5-4) will try to bounce back versus the undefeated Petron Blaze Spikers on March 16 at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

The Scores

Generika-Ayala (3) – Ceballos 14, Kuthaisong 14, Kosyigit 12, Meneses 9, Lopez 4, Hingpit 2, Araneta 2, Lavitoria 1, Orendain 0, General (L)

Cignal (0) –  Paat 15, Wilson 11, Artemeva 6, Daquis 4, Navarro 3,  Salamagos 1, Musa 1, Cardiente 1, Masangkay 0, Aguilar 0, Vivas 0, Dionela (L), Amutan ( L)

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Keep our content FREE & with no paywall

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

Related

PSL Grand Prix

From creating kills to creating outfits: Jannine Navarro’s rise to fashion stardom
PSL Grand Prix

Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. United Volleyball Club
PSL Grand Prix

PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters prolongs Foton Tornadoes’ agony with a four-set win

Popular

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Ateneo Lady Eagles win fifth straight by defeating Adamson Lady Falcons
Philippines

New venue for 2019 SEA Games volleyball tournament announced
Philippines

Alinsunurin conducts first Men’s National Team training pool session

Latest

PSL Grand Prix

Watch LIVE! Cignal HD Spikers vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers
PSL Grand Prix

Watch LIVE! PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Bingle All the Way: Landicho showed nerves of steel on service