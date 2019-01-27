Generika Ayala Lifesavers import Kseniya Kocyigit arrives

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers welcomed reinforcement Kseniya Kocyigit when she arrived in the country yesterday. Her arrival was confirmed by team manager Allyn Sta. Maria. She is the sixth import for the PSL Grand Prix 2019 to arrive in the Philippines.

Lifesavers player Carol Ann Cerveza was also part of the welcoming team and she gave the Azerbaijani a number of Philippine delicacies.

And for those who might have a hard time mentioning her name, just called her Xena. Kocigyit will reinforce the Generika Ayala Lifesavers with former Cuban National Team member Lisbet Arredondo Reyes. The squad is looking to improve from their third-place finish in the 2018 PSL All Filipino Conference when the PSL Grand Prix 2019 starts on February 16.

Born in Beleza, Belarus, the 32-year-old middle blocker has suited up for Azerbaijan in the qualifying tournament for the 2012 Olympic Games. She was also part of the 2014 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship squad with current Toray Arrows player Jana Kulan and Polina Rahimova. The 6’2″ Kocyigit has also played for her country in numerous CEV European Volleyball Championships and European Leagues.

Holding the fort from the front row is her specialty as she has been named Best Blocker in the Azerbaijaini Superleague three times: 2008-09 with Azzerail Baku, 2009-10 with Lokomotiv Baku, and 2014-15 with Azeryol Baku. She is also a part of six championship teams including five straight from 2004-2008 with her first professional volleyball club Azzerail. Eight years after, she went back to her maiden pro team to claim her title number six.

In between those two stints, Kocyigit played for Lokomotiv for two seasons before transferring to Parma Volley Girls club in Italy for the 2011-12 season. After which, she had another stint with Azzerail before moving to Azeryol Baku for the 2013-14 and 2014-15 Superleague seasons. After her third stint with Azzerail which result in her most recent club title, the Azerbaijani suited up for Besiktas in Turkey’s Voleybol 1.Ligi before signing up with Leningradka Saint Petersburg for the 2017-18 Russian Superleague.

Lifesavers also welcome May Macatuno

In related news, the Lifesavers have also acquired setter May Macatuno from the Cignal HD Spikers. The former Adamson Lady Falcon will once again suit up for Generika after five years and will play with the likes of Patty Orendain, Ria Meneses, Fiola Ceballos, and Angeli Araneta. The one-time PSL champion also played for the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy before suiting up for Cignal.