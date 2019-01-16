Generika Ayala Lifesavers tap Azerbaijan NT player Kseniya Kocyigit

After fortifying their floor defense with Lisbet Arredondo Reyes, the Generika Ayala Lifesavers are adding a net minder by tapping Azerbaijan National Team member Kseniya Poznyak Kocyigit as their second import for the PSL Grand Prix 2019. The acquisition was made official by Lifesavers team manager Allyn Sta. Maria who revealed that the import has already signed off on the contract Tuesday night. The move was also announced via the team’s official Twitter account.

Born in Beleza, Belarus, the 32-year-old middle blocker has suited up for Azerbaijan in the qualifying tournament for the 2012 Olympic Games. She was also part of the 2014 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship squad with current Toray Arrows player Jana Kulan and Polina Rahimova. The 6’2″ Kocyigit has also played for her country in numerous CEV European Volleyball Championships and European Leagues.

Holding the fort from the front row is her specialty as she has been named Best Blocker in the Azerbaijaini Superleague three times: 2008-09 with Azzerail Baku, 2009-10 with Lokomotiv Baku, and 2014-15 with Azeryol Baku. She is also a part of six championship teams including five straight from 2004-2008 with her first professional volleyball club Azzerail. Eight years after, she went back to her maiden pro team to claim her title number six.

In between those two stints, Kocyigit played for Lokomotiv for two seasons before transferring to Parma Volley Girls club in Italy for the 2011-12 season. After which, she had another stint with Azzerail before moving to Azeryol Baku for the 2013-14 and 2014-15 Superleague seasons. After her third stint with Azzerail which result in her most recent club title, the Azerbaijani suited up for Besiktas in Turkey’s Voleybol 1.Ligi before signing up with Leningradka Saint Petersburg for the 2017-18 Russian Superleague.

Her addition to the Sherwin Meneses-coached squad will establish a formidable blocking wall with Mikaela Lopez and PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 1st Best Middle Blocker Ria Meneses. Aside from her defense up front, she can also be a threat in delivering attacks from her position which relieves some burden off local hitters Fiola Ceballos, team captain Angeli Araneta, and PSL AFC 2018 2nd Best Outside Hitter Patty Orendain.

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers finished seventh in last year’s PSL Grand Prix with Darlene Ramdin, Symone Hayden, and libero Kimberly Gutierrez as imports.

Watch Kseniya Kocyigit’s game highlights from the Russian Superleague last season in the video below.