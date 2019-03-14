From creating kills to creating outfits: Jannine Navarro’s rise to fashion stardom

As much as a player wants to play volleyball forever, Father Time creeps in via injuries and changing priorities. That’s why they forge other interests at the peak of their playing careers. One of them is the Cignal HD Spikers’ Jannine Navarro who has started to create a buzz in fashion designing.

Where it all started

How did the 24-year old hitter discovered this passion? “I am really into arts since birth. I just enjoyed making garments. It all started when I was in the fifth grade and we were taught to make hand-stitched wardrobe and cross stitching. From there I enjoyed it, until I got the chance to take my skills to college,” said the one-time NCAA Champion.

The Negros Oriental native honed her craft by studying at the College of St. Benilde and finishing her Bachelor of Arts, Major in Fashion Design and Merchandising course in 2016. Since then, her creations have been worn and appreciated by a number of Philippine volleyball personalities.

How important is it for an athlete to prepare for life after volleyball?

For Navarro, finishing her studies was important in order to have a brighter future after volleyball. But she added that even undergraduates should start building the foundation to achieving their dreams. “I think it is really important especially that nowadays it is a main requirement for employment. But, I won’t say a person cannot be what you wanna be if you don’t finish school. We have different timings to achieve everything. Under grad or graduate as long as you trust yourself and you have patience to achieve your goal, you’ll get there. As of now I am enjoying my younger me while playing volleyball,” said the former CSB opposite spiker.

With another career aside from volleyball, Navarro can seamlessly transition to another career once her playing days are over. “Being able to play the sport you love in a prestigious league is the best experience you get your whole life. But we know that sport is temporary. And you will never know how long you’ll be able to play the sport and earning.”

“Five, ten, twenty or even thirty years? We don’t know. Having a different job of your choice is important since to us Filipinos, our span of playing career can only reach up to more or less 30 years of age. Definitely we need a job for a living, there may be time when different opportunities come, but the best one is what we have now at our younger ages.”

Volleyball players who have wore her creations

As for the fellow volleybelles that she has created wardrobes for? “The players that I have created outfits for are Dawn Macandili, Desiree Cheng, Carmela Tunay, Menchie Tubiera, and Mylene Paat.”

When asked who she wants to wear her first specialty outfit, Navarro responded, “Siyempre si Ate Rachel Anne Daquis. She is beautiful inside and out. Everything looks good on her, with her very nice physique and aura. Who wouldn’t want to have her model an outfit ‘di ba?”

Here’s more of Navarro’s creations:

As she continues to be a part of Team Awesome, Navarro continues to create awesome designs off the court as well. With more players appreciating her talent, perhaps she can headline a fashion show featuring her artworks on cloth soon.