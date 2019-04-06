Foton upsets F2 to force quarterfinal rubber-match

Its all in the heart.

The Foton Tornadoes overcame all the odds and forced a rubber-match by nailing a five-set win against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers 27-25, 19-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12 in the quarterfinals of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

It was a close opening set with both the Cargo Movers and Tornadoes not giving an inch. But it was the effort from Jaja Santiago and Maika Ortiz that provided the edge for the Aaron Velez-coached squad.

The second set was the Lindsay Stalzer-Maria Jose Perez show as they scored five points each and limited the production of the opponent’s key players to level the set tally at one apiece.

The locals took center stage in the third set as Santiago and Galang scored six and five points, respectively. However, Mina Aganon provided clutch kills to put Foton over F2 and pull one set closer to a rubber match.

The Cargo Movers were not yet done though as Perez’ six points, combined with the Tornadoes’ errors, brought the game to the distance.

Santiago did not want their Grand Prix to end by scoring two aces while Courtney Felinski provided the finishing touches.

Santiago and Felinski scored 20 points apiece for the Tornadoes followed by Milagros Collar’s 16. Aganon and Ortiz added a combined 20 points. Perez paced the Cargo Movers with 26 points followed by Stalzer with 24. Galang supported with 15 markers.

The Scores

Foton (3) – Santiago 20, Felinski 20, Collar 16, Ortiz 11, Aganon 9, Perez 3, Sy 0, Sandoval 0, Adorador 0, Santiago-Manabat 0, Reyes (L)

F2 (2) – Perez 26, Stalzer 24, Galang 15, Marano 8, Baron 4, Cabanos 2, Morente 0, Macandili (L)