Foton finally breaks out of their slump by edging Sta. Lucia

Tuesday, 02 Apr 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @

The streak is over. Finally the Foton Tornadoes broke their franchise-worst 11-game losing streak by defeating the lowly Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in four sets 12-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round encounter at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Realtors surged ahead in the opening set with a 12-0 run courtesy of service aces by Rachel Austero and hits by Casey Schoenlein and Pamela Lastimosa.

It was a complete turn around in the second set as the Tornadoes blasted off the gates with the heads-up play of Jaja Santiago, Carmina Aganon, and Milagros Collar to level the set tally at one apiece.

The third set was a close one as a scoring duel ensued between Schoenlein and Collar. In the end, the Aaron Velez-mentored squad got the upper hand late in the set and never let go.

The fourth set was all Santiago and Aganon as they showed that this is their game to win despite the fierce opposition put up by the Lady Realtors early in the set.

Collar led the Tornadoes with 15 points, all on attacks, followed by Santiago with 13. Gyselle Sy orchestrated the offense well by tallying 25 excellent sets.

The Lady Realtors, who are now on a six-game losing streak, were led by 12 points apiece by both Schoenlein and Austero followed by Molly Lohman with 11.

The Tornadoes (2-11) will look to start a winning streak and lock the seventh seed coming into the playoffs when they close the preliminaries against Generika Ayala Lifesavers. On the other hand, the Lady Realtors (2-11) will try to break their 6-game losing streak against United Volleyball Club. Both games will be played on April 4 at Filoil

The Scores

Foton (3) Collar 15, Santiago 13, Aganon 12, Felinski 11, Ortiz 2, Sy 1, Adorador 0, Perez 0, Reyes (L), Yongco (L)

Sta. Lucia (1) Schoenlein 12, Austero 12, Lohman 11, Lastimosa 9, Villanueva 6, Phillips 2, De Leon 1, Maraguinot 1, Raslan 1, Rivera 0, Catindig (L)

